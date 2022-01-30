Dream House | Carolyn Barrett calls 42-foot Catalina home

Entornointeligente.com / A house is a physical structure that shelters and protects us from the elements. Some of us take for granted that this place of refuge is generally on land, but that is not always the case.

Many people throughout the world live on the water. For example, there are those in Japan and India who live on sampans, barge-like vessels designed more for living quarters than for seaworthiness, or the very wealthy who spend most of their time on luxurious yachts. In fact, today, many are getting rid of their pricey homes in exchange for a more thrill-seeking lifestyle – living on a boat.

But what does this departure from the norm offer? If you have a love for the sea, you will enjoy ever-changing vistas as you leisurely sail the waves. The sense of freedom; fantastic ventilation as the sea breeze cools and seduces. Neighbours are not usually a problem, except for the occasional passing shark. The ever-present colourful hues of the seas and oceans refresh the human spirit. Traffic is unheard of as you visit the coastal areas of the world.

Today, we board an aquatic residence off western Jamaica, home to Carolyn Barrett. She hasn’t invested anywhere in a land-based residence, preferring the maverick dream life of being on the water.

Her boat is a 42-foot Catalina, acquired three years ago, and is well equipped for long-distance travel, with all its new electronics on board. There is a galley (kitchen) with a double sink, fridge, stove and oven, and a microwave. The salon (living room), incorporating a dining area, seats eight persons and is converted to a double bed when necessary. The cabin has the bunk (sleep) section. The cockpit (where the controls are located) seats 12 persons, and the outside deck accommodates a further 12.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com