Mark Wignall | Mark Golding going for broke

Entornointeligente.com / Mark Golding is leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) and is one of those individuals called for greater service in honouring his country. But he knows that he plainly doesn’t have that personality to ‘move’ the mind and sway the bodies of huge numbers of people.

Caught in a captive audience of rabid PNP supporters, he is a star. Outside of that, he would leave the podium and disappear into the crowd as he heads to the nearest group of corporate bigwigs. Speaking at a press conference last Tuesday, he stated that he is giving the commissioner of police 60 days to change course in his crime-fighting strategy or consider stepping aside and allowing someone else to do the job.

As in, the PNP tried Peter Phillips and KD Knight and Francis Forbes and some also-rans and, let us not forget Peter Bunting, who bawled out for God’s help, to no avail. The JLP also had its chance to throw a commissioner or two against the wall to see if one would stick. Bobby Montague was also forced to borrow Bunting’s God.

The question facing Mark Golding is not so much whether he is genuinely searching for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) administration in making a significant dent in pushing back against the violent crime monster as much as he is seeking strategy to embarrass the Government.

But Golding also figured that since he was out name dropping, it made sense to lump Horace Chang (security minister) as an individual who needs to go home.

