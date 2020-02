Entornointeligente.com /

Medical staff cheer up for the cured patients at the Jiangjunshan section of the public health center for treatment in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Feb. 5, 2020. Three pneumonia patients infected with the novel coronavirus were cured and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

