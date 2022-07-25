3 more murders take toll to 311 for the year

Entornointeligente.com /

The es­ca­lat­ing mur­der spree con­tin­ued on Sat­ur­day night in­to yes­ter­day, as three more peo­ple lost their lives by the gun. These killings took the toll for the year to 311. In one in­ci­dent, a man walked in­to a Moru­ga bar pre­tend­ing to be a cus­tomer, or­dered two beers and then shot pro­pri­etor Daryl Boodoo to death on Sat­ur­day night.

Boodoo’s mur­der has plunged his home­town at La Rufin Road in­to sad­ness and has left rel­a­tives and vil­lages baf­fled as to why any­one would want him dead.

Boodoo, who was ex­pect­ing his first ba­by, was in his busi­ness place, Mar­va’s Bar, around 7.30 pm when the man walked in and or­dered the beers. As Boodoo placed the beers on the counter, how­ev­er, the «cus­tomer» drew a gun and opened fire on him, strik­ing him in the chest.

The as­sailant then got in­to a sil­ver Toy­ota Aqua, which sped off.

On hear­ing the loud ex­plo­sions, Boodoo’s cousin went to check on him and found him ly­ing in a pool of blood clutch­ing a pack of bis­cuits in his left hand.

He was tak­en to the Princes Town Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty, where he died around 8.30 pm.

Boodoo op­er­at­ed the busi­ness place, a bar and mi­ni mart, which be­longed to his de­ceased par­ents, down­stairs his home.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed the home yes­ter­day, rel­a­tives said their lawyer had ad­vised them not to speak to the me­dia. How­ev­er, one rel­a­tive who was cry­ing de­scribed him as a very nice, qui­et and gen­er­ous per­son.

«He was a peo­ple’s per­son,» she said. Those sen­ti­ments were shared by oth­er vil­lagers in the com­mu­ni­ty.

«If you short (of mon­ey) or if you not short, he still giv­ing you (items). He was a re­al nice fel­lah. The whole com­mu­ni­ty sad, every­body,» a vil­lager, who did not want to be named, said.

Hop­ing that they will get jus­tice, she lament­ed that Boodoo did not de­serve to die in that man­ner.

Boodoo was ex­pect­ing his first child in about two months. This is the sec­ond tragedy for the fam­i­ly this year, as his sis­ter died two months ago. The po­lice re­trieved CCTV cam­era footage, as well as two spent 40- cal­i­bre cas­ings at the scene. Up to last evening, they were still try­ing to de­ter­mine a mo­tive. Of­fi­cers from the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

1 killed, 2 hurt in San Juan

In an­oth­er in­ci­dent on Sat­ur­day in San Juan, one man was killed and two oth­ers wound­ed, in­clud­ing a woman.

The de­ceased was iden­ti­fied as Roger Williams, 37, of Bagatelle Ex­ten­sion, San Juan. The wound­ed were a 29-year-old man of James Place, Bagatelle Ex­ten­sion and a 38-year-old woman, al­so of Bagatelle Ex­ten­sion, San Juan.

Po­lice said at about 11.30 pm, of­fi­cers re­spond­ed to a shoot­ing at Bagatelle Ex­ten­sion, San Juan. On ar­rival at the scene five min­utes lat­er, they saw Williams’ body on a stair­case. He was shot sev­er­al times.

The scene was processed by the Homi­cide CSIs and ten shot­gun car­tridges, 22 spent 40-cal­i­bre shell cas­ings, two de­formed car­tridges, one 40-cal­i­bre pro­jec­tile and two de­formed car­tridges were re­cov­ered.

Po­lice were told that at about 11.15 pm, Williams was lim­ing with the oth­er two vic­tims on the stair­case out­side the home of the fe­male vic­tim, when a grey-coloured mo­tor ve­hi­cle, whose make, mod­el and reg­is­tra­tion num­ber was un­known, pulled up on the road­way. Two oc­cu­pants, both armed with guns, came out of the ve­hi­cle and start­ed shoot­ing in their di­rec­tion.

Williams was hit sev­er­al times and died on the stair­case. The wound­ed man was tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mt Hope by a neigh­bour while the woman was tak­en by EHS per­son­nel to the hos­pi­tal.

Po­lice be­lieve re­venge was the mo­tive for the dead­ly shoot­ing.

En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.

11 bul­lets for labour­er on way home

And fi­nal­ly, a 30-year-old labour­er on his way home from work was shot dead in his car in Clax­ton Bay yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Po­lice said Tris­tan Welling­ton, of La Brea, was still strapped in by his seat­belt when they got to the scene. There were at least four bul­let holes in his ve­hi­cle’s front wind­screen.

Po­lice re­spond­ed to a call about a shoot­ing around 7.05 am at Pranz Gar­dens along the Old South­ern Main Road. They found Welling­ton in the dri­ver’s seat of a white Nis­san Note in an or­ange cov­er­all with a white jer­sey and bare feet.

Po­lice re­trieved 11 spent 9-mm shell cas­ings, his dri­ver’s per­mit, two pass­es for Phoenix Trinidad Unit­ed En­gi­neer­ing Ser­vices and At­lantic LNG and $74.

Po­lice had no mo­tive for the killing up to last evening.

Au­top­sies on the three mur­der vic­tims are ex­pect­ed to be con­duct­ed at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in St James this week.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com