3 lives lost to COVID-19, 153 new cases

Entornointeligente.com /

Three more peo­ple have died from COVID-19, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est ad­vi­so­ry from the Min­istry of Health. Their deaths have pushed up the na­tion­al death toll to 4,045 lives lost.

In its up­date for to­day, Sun­day 24 Ju­ly 2022, the Min­istry of Health al­so re­ports that 153 peo­ple have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19. At present, the to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es in the coun­try is 6,151.

As of to­day, Sun­day, 97 COVID-19 pa­tients are hos­pi­talised—in hos­pi­tal and step-down fa­cil­i­ties.

Cur­rent­ly, some 715,230 peo­ple in the coun­try are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed, hav­ing com­plet­ed ei­ther a one-dose or two-dos­es reg­i­men of a COVID-19 vac­cine. The Min­istry says this rep­re­sents some 51.1 per cent of the pop­u­la­tion.

And some 167,057 peo­ple have re­ceived their boost­er dos­es of a COVID-19 vac­cine, as of to­day, Sun­day, the Min­istry’s up­date re­ports. Boost­er dos­es are ad­di­tion­al pri­ma­ry dos­es and boost­er dos­es of the COVID-19 vac­cine.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com