3 lives lost to COVID-19, 153 new cases

Three more people have died from COVID-19, according to the latest advisory from the Ministry of Health. Their deaths have pushed up the national death toll to 4,045 lives lost.
In its update for today, Sunday 24 July 2022, the Ministry of Health also reports that 153 people have tested positive for COVID-19. At present, the total number of active cases in the country is 6,151.
As of today, Sunday, 97 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised—in hospital and step-down facilities.
Currently, some 715,230 people in the country are fully vaccinated, having completed either a one-dose or two-doses regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry says this represents some 51.1 per cent of the population.
And some 167,057 people have received their booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of today, Sunday, the Ministry’s update reports. Booster doses are additional primary doses and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
