3 arrested over guns, ammo find

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Three men are now in custody after police seized two guns and several rounds of ammunition in two separate incidents in the Kingston Eastern division today.

Lawmen said one person was arrested following the seizure of a Taurus 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition along Water Street in Kingston.

Meanwhile, cops also seized an Uzi Sub-Machine gun with 14 rounds of ammunition during an operation at the McWhinney Street Community Centre about 5:50 this afternoon.

Two men were arrested in connection with the find.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Observer

Entornointeligente.com