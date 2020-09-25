 3 arrested over guns, ammo find » EntornoInteligente
25 septiembre, 2020
3_arrested_over_guns_2C_ammo_find.jpg

3 arrested over guns, ammo find

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Three men are now in custody after police seized two guns and several rounds of ammunition in two separate incidents in the Kingston Eastern division today.

Lawmen said one person was arrested following the seizure of a Taurus 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition along Water Street in Kingston.

 Meanwhile, cops also seized an Uzi Sub-Machine gun with 14 rounds of ammunition during an operation at the McWhinney Street Community Centre about 5:50 this afternoon. 

Two men were arrested in connection with the find.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Observer

Entornointeligente.com

