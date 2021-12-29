Year In Review: From peace to war, major developments in T&T’s prisons

“Grif­fith worked in tan­dem with Com­mis­sion­er Pul­chan and the De­fence Force which cre­at­ed an at­mos­phere where on­ly po­lice of­fi­cers and sol­diers were man­ning Build­ing 13. There was min­i­mal in­put from Prison. That was a suc­cess­ful arrange­ment but the minute Gary demit­ted of­fice and left, they had to re­vert to prison of­fi­cers over­see­ing these crim­i­nals in Build­ing 13 and that caused the in­mates up there in Build­ing 13 to lit­er­al­ly see the prison of­fi­cers as soft tar­gets and go af­ter them to as­sas­si­nate,” the source added

The year start­ed with peace­ful in­vo­ca­tion in­side the prison walls but by year-end, in­mates de­clared war on prison of­fi­cers, threat­en­ing to wipe out 13 of them and suc­ceed­ing in killing two.

The hits came from with­in the walls of the Wayne Jack­son Build­ing, for­mer­ly Build­ing 13­—a ren­o­vat­ed fa­cil­i­ty named af­ter mur­dered act­ing Su­per­in­ten­dent of Pris­ons Wayne Jack­son who had been killed back in 2018.

The gen­e­sis of this war start­ed in ear­ly 2021 when Pris­ons Com­mis­sion­er Den­nis Pul­chan got sup­port from then-Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith and the De­fence Force to un­leash one of the biggest prison shake­ups in re­cent his­to­ry. All high-risk pris­on­ers, some sus­pect­ed of be­ing the heads of crim­i­nal em­pires were trans­ferred to the Wayne Jack­son Build­ing at Max­i­mum Se­cu­ri­ty Prison (MSP).

In Jan­u­ary, Grif­fith is­sued 300 firearms to prison of­fi­cers to as­sist in se­cur­ing them. A de­tailed po­lice unit was as­signed to sup­port the TT Pris­ons Ser­vice with­in the com­pound while sup­port teams were set up to ex­e­cute mo­bile pa­trols around the prison com­pounds.

Com­mis­sion­er Pul­chan be­gan weed­ing out rogue of­fi­cers, whilst em­bark­ing on pris­on­er re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion.

He im­ple­ment­ed a COVID-19 pol­i­cy, con­ver­sion to on­line plat­forms for prison re­ha­bil­i­ta­tive train­ing, bank­ing, vis­its and court ses­sions; agri­cul­ture and hy­dro­pon­ics pro­grammes for pris­on­ers, a com­mis­sary sys­tem, es­tab­lish­ment of a COVID-19 fa­cil­i­ty, mass vac­ci­na­tion dri­ves and the pro­mo­tion of over 180 of­fi­cers.

On Jan­u­ary 22, Pul­chan set up a Physio-Ther­a­py Unit, at the Pris­ons Sports Club, out­fit­ted with the equip­ment to per­form mas­sage ther­a­py, in­jury re­cov­ery and aid in al­le­vi­at­ing phys­i­cal im­mo­bil­i­ty or dis­abil­i­ties.

While these re­ha­bil­i­ta­tive were rolled out, a team was set up to mon­i­tor ac­tiv­i­ties along the prison perime­ters.

18 prison of­fi­cers charged,

180 pro­mot­ed

On Feb­ru­ary 5, prison of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed a vis­i­tor who was try­ing to traf­fick drugs un­der the sole of his shoe. By Feb­ru­ary 16, 239 prison of­fi­cers were in­duct­ed in­to the TT Prison Ser­vice boost­ing much-need­ed man­pow­er in all sev­en prison fa­cil­i­ties.

In late Feb­ru­ary, a prison of­fi­cer with sev­en years of ex­pe­ri­ence was found traf­fick­ing com­pressed mar­i­jua­na by hid­ing it in his food. When his lock­er was searched on Feb­ru­ary 26, a bag with $15,000 in cash was found hid­den there. He was the first of 18 of­fi­cers to be ar­rest­ed for traf­fick­ing in con­tra­band.

While sur­veil­lance con­tin­ued us­ing po­lice and sol­diers, spe­cial joint teams raid­ed prison of­fi­cers homes and made ar­rests based on da­ta gath­ered.

A source at Re­mand Yard said it was easy to know the rogue of­fi­cers based on their as­so­ci­a­tion, con­duct and in­for­ma­tion gleaned by pris­on­ers.

By March COVID-19 pre­sent­ed chal­lenges and vis­i­ta­tion were cur­tailed on April 29, trig­ger­ing fur­ther ten­sions.

Ten­sions rise with COVID

On March 19, con­vict­ed pris­on­er Siew Per­sad es­caped by run­ning away from the es­tate op­po­site Gold­en Grove. He was cap­tured a day lat­er and the Pris­ons au­thor­i­ties en­forced tighter con­trols.

Stress lev­els es­ca­lat­ed and on April 4, prison of­fi­cer Rudy Boodram col­lapsed and died. Pris­on­ers went on so­cial me­dia pre­dict­ing that they will die in droves but this nev­er hap­pened with on­ly one prison of­fi­cer suc­cumb­ing to COVID and 65 in­fect­ed by year-end.

On May 6, Pris­ons Of­fi­cer I, An­cil Cros­bie, who has over twen­ty-four years’ ser­vice and was un­der sur­veil­lance for some time, was searched up­on re­port­ing for du­ty at the Car­rera Con­vict Prison and found to have a quan­ti­ty of il­le­gal and unau­tho­rized items. He was charged.

Six days lat­er on May 12, Spe­cial Pris­on­er Glen Adams who was housed at the East­ern Cor­rec­tion­al Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion Cen­tre, was pro­nounced dead by the at­tend­ing physi­cian at the Ari­ma Med­ical Fa­cil­i­ty. He was COVID neg­a­tive and was the sec­ond to have col­lapsed and died.

On May 14, Pris­ons Of­fi­cer II (Ag) Richard Khan, who had over 24 years of ser­vice was searched at Re­mand Prison and a quan­ti­ty of il­le­gal and unau­tho­rised items was seized. He too was charged.

On May 28, pris­on­er Odai Web­ster who was on manda­to­ry quar­an­tine at MSP was found un­re­spon­sive in his cell and lat­er died at Ari­ma Med­ical Fa­cil­i­ty. His death trig­gered un­rest as well.

By June, the crack­down on il­le­gal items con­tin­ued.

De­fence Force war­rant of­fi­cers Ronald Steel and Richard Hor­sham who were vis­it­ing Max­i­mum Se­cu­ri­ty Prison were searched and sev­er­al car­tons of cig­a­rettes, mar­i­jua­na, cig­a­rette lighters, bot­tles of pep­per sauce, WIFI hot spot de­vices, pack­ets of ra­zor blades, bat­ter­ies, shaver ma­chines, and wire­less head­sets were seized.

Two days lat­er, more high-risk pris­on­ers were moved to Build­ing 13.

On June 5, the first at­tack at a prison of­fi­cers home oc­curred.

The of­fi­cer was at his home in Mal­abar with his girl­friend when gun­men be­gan shoot­ing up his home. He es­caped in­jury. With TTPS and TTDF masked of­fi­cers con­duct­ing fre­quent sur­veil­lance, the crim­i­nals found more in­no­v­a­tive ways to get con­tra­band in­to the pris­ons. They be­gan us­ing drones to drop pack­ages near the fences.

On June 12, a pack­age was thrown over the east­ern perime­ter fence of the Gold­en Grove Prison but quick work by law en­force­ment led to ar­rests.

Com­mis­sion­er Grif­fith and the Spe­cial Op­er­a­tions Re­sponse Team (SORT) con­duct­ed raids and re­cov­ered one re­volver, two pis­tols, one AR15, three mag­a­zines, 27 rounds of as­sort­ed am­mu­ni­tion, and sev­er­al C-4 com­po­nents and ma­te­ri­als buried out­side the prison walls.

Grif­fith and Pul­chan utilised the Air­guard to stop con­tra­band.

On Ju­ly 10, pris­ons of­fi­cer I, Mark Ma­haraj, who is at­tached to the Port-of-Spain Prison, was charged af­ter he was found with a quan­ti­ty of con­tra­band in­clud­ing sev­er­al pack­ages of plant-like sub­stance wrapped in elec­tri­cal and mask­ing tape, cash, and a da­ta ca­ble. A sub­stan­tial sum of cash was seized from his car.

Five days lat­er Pris­ons Of­fi­cer I, Christo­pher Karim, was al­so charged for pos­ses­sion of

con­tra­band dur­ing a rou­tine search at Car­era prison.

On Ju­ly 24, a search war­rant was ex­e­cut­ed at the res­i­dence of Pris­ons Of­fi­cer I #3412, Jade Gibbs, who has over fif­teen years of ser­vice and mar­i­jua­na seized.

As more of­fi­cers were ar­rest­ed and pris­on­ers were up­root­ed from their com­fort zones, things got worse in MSP.

Chaos at Build­ing 13

On Ju­ly 23, Build­ing 13 was re­named the Wayne Jack­son Build­ing in ho­n­our of the slain su­per­in­ten­dent. Prison of­fi­cers were no longer the ones man­ning the build­ings. In­stead, hand-picked trust­wor­thy of­fi­cers from the TTPS and TTDF be­gan guard­ing the build­ing en­sur­ing that the pris­on­ers did not get the op­por­tu­ni­ty to have par­ties and have phone and in­ter­net con­nec­tions at their leisure.

Pul­chan kept his team mo­ti­vat­ed en­sur­ing that pro­mo­tions oc­curred de­spite the chal­lenges of the pan­dem­ic.

On Ju­ly 26, a to­tal of 176 of­fi­cers were pro­mot­ed to Prison Of­fi­cers 11.

But two days lat­er four high-risk pris­on­ers who were trans­ferred to the Wayne Jack­son Build­ing set fire to their mat­tress­es in protest of the move.

A source said even though vi­o­lence in­creased in the Wayne Jack­son Build­ing, the re­moval of the high-risk pris­on­ers made oth­er prison ar­eas safer.

“In POS prison, Re­mand Yard and Gold­en Grove, all those places got cool. Less vi­o­lence but all the vi­o­lence was con­cen­trat­ed in Build­ing 13,” a prison source said.

On Au­gust 21, a co­or­di­nat­ed search was done on Build­ing 13.

By Au­gust when Com­mis­sion­er Grif­fith’s con­tract end­ed, things be­gan un­rav­el­ling for prison of­fi­cers.

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia on De­cem­ber 1, Pul­chan said crim­i­nals were al­so find­ing new ways to get con­tra­band in­to the pris­ons.

“One of the lat­est trends in traf­fick­ing is the use of drones. The drones are fly­ing over the prison and drop­ping pack­ages. We are grap­pling with that prob­lem now,” he said at the time.

On Au­gust 4, a drone was in­ter­cept­ed and a warn­ing was is­sued that any­one fly­ing drones near the pris­ons will face charges.

More sur­veil­lance led to the ar­rest of Pris­ons Of­fi­cer I #4512, Stariel Charles, who has over sev­en years of ser­vice who was charged af­ter be­ing found with cig­a­rettes, a mo­bile phone and head­sets.

On Au­gust 5, pris­on­er Yadul­lah Mo­hammed died and Pul­chan dis­missed ru­mours that he died from vac­ci­na­tion. The Com­mis­sion­er ramped up COVID pre­ven­tion pro­to­cols and in Sep­tem­ber the US Em­bassy do­nat­ed 20,000 masks.

Fol­low­ing the Au­gust 21 un­rest at Build­ing 13 and calls for im­prove­ment in con­di­tions, Pul­chan is­sued a state­ment deny­ing that con­di­tions there were hor­rid. He said the dor­mi­to­ry-style build­ing had larg­er cells with a toi­let and wa­ter in each cell.

“The bath­rooms are more spa­cious which al­low for com­mu­nal bathing on each floor, with wa­ter sup­plied from a tank-farm with a 20,000-gal­lon wa­ter ca­pac­i­ty,” Pul­chan said.

On Sep­tem­ber 13, pris­on­er Nigel Mungroo es­caped and was re­cap­tured.

By Oc­to­ber as the crack­down at Build­ing 13 con­tin­ued but when Grif­fith demit­ted of­fice, the spe­cial units set up for the pris­ons were dis­man­tled, a se­nior source said. On­ly prison of­fi­cers with a clean record were asked to work at Build­ing 13 de­spite threats to their lives.

13 prison of­fi­cers marked for death

On No­vem­ber 26, the death threats be­came a re­al­i­ty when prison of­fi­cer Trevor Ser­rette of Va­len­cia was gunned down while op­er­at­ing his fruit and veg­etable stall in Va­len­cia. He had asked for a firearm but was re­fused. His col­leagues be­lieve he would have lived if he was armed.

Three days lat­er, the na­tion was shocked when prison of­fi­cer Nigel Jones of Siparia, was am­bushed and killed in front of his three-year-old daugh­ter. He was armed but nev­er got the chance to re­spond, hav­ing been am­bushed.

Since then calls have been made to train prison of­fi­cers to deal with a pos­si­ble am­bush.

On De­cem­ber 1, pres­i­dent of the Prison Of­fi­cers As­so­ci­a­tion Ceron Richards re­vealed that in­mates of Build­ing 13 had threat­ened to kill 13 of­fi­cers be­fore Christ­mas un­less they are re­lo­cat­ed.

Gen­er­al sec­re­tary of the as­so­ci­a­tion Lester Wal­cott has said prison of­fi­cers are re­fus­ing to work in Build­ing 13 out of fear.

A day lat­er Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley as­sured the coun­try that the gov­ern­ment was aware of the per­ils with­in the pris­ons but said the Min­istry will not sur­ren­der the na­tion’s pris­ons to crim­i­nals.

Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Fitzger­ald Hinds as­sured that steps will be tak­en to pro­tect of­fi­cers.

Pul­chan has con­tin­ued his fight to stop con­tra­band. On De­cem­ber 11, prison of­fi­cer War­ren Her­cules was caught with 60 cig­a­rettes when he re­port­ed for du­ty. Some fif­teen min­utes lat­er, Pris­ons Of­fi­cer I #3185 Kevin By­er was caught at­tempt­ing to smug­gle 539 grams of com­pressed plant-like ma­te­r­i­al hid­den in a food con­tain­er. They had 19 and 21 years of ser­vice re­spec­tive­ly.

Pul­chan told Guardian Me­dia that de­spite the chal­lenges faced this year, he in­tends to work with the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty to make fur­ther im­prove­ments to the TT Prison Ser­vice next year.

