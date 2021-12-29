Theanna Burnett eager to join Reggae Girlz squad

Entornointeligente.com / Eighteen-year-old Theanna Burnett is eagerly anticipating taking the field at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, UWI, Mona, from January 3-8, when she displays her skills with the hope they are good enough to make the Reggae Girlz team.

Burnett, who was born in the United States to Jamaican parents, Theophilus and Clarissa Burnett, says she is “beyond excited” to get the opportunity to try for a part on the national team.

“Of course, that comes with nerves also but overall, I’m filled with anticipation and I can’t wait to get started,” she said.

As far as Burnett is concerned, she is Jamaican in every way that counts as she says she feels “very connected”.

“Both my parents were born and raised in Jamaica, which forced me to grow up within a Jamaican culture. This includes being comfortable and falling in love with the language, food, and music. Having travelled to Jamaica on many occasions has made it feel like a second home to me,” she shared.

