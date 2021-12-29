Stadium renovation still in holding pattern

Entornointeligente.com / Independence Park Limited (IPL) Chairman Mike Fennell says his organisation is hoping for approval to start renovations to the National Stadium during the upcoming fiscal year.

According to Fennell, the latest reports and assessments have been completed and submitted to the Public Investment Management Secretariat (PIMSEC) for approval.

In an interview with The Gleaner last January, Fennell had said the work would start later this year into early 2022. Fennell said the delay was to ensure that they satisfied the “normal requirements” for such capital expenditure projects.

“PIMSEC is putting it together for presentation for general approval. Once that is approved, then the financing will be put in place for it to proceed. But it’s the process for all major capital expenditures that has to take place and that takes time,” Fennell told The Gleaner .

While admitting that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a setback in starting work on the project, Fennell said that it has not lessened the commitment to executing the renovations as planned, with the hopes of starting parts of the work during the next financial year, emphasising the need for work to begin as soon as possible.

