KSAFA wants youth football restart

Entornointeligente.com / KINGSTON AND St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) vice president, Carvel Stewart, said the return of youth football should be given as much consideration as efforts being made for the resumption of senior parish competitions.

Stewart argued that, unlike other parish FAs, KSAFA is not overlooking youth football and has submitted a separate protocol document, from the one presented by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to the Government, for the return of youth competitions and is eagerly awaiting a response.

“We have submitted our document to the ministry and are waiting on what the provisions are.

“The proposal, which is supported by the federation, is to support Super and Major League and youth football, as we cannot keep ignoring youth football.

“Youth football is the beginning of all football. The problem with the other people (FAs) is that they are trying to build from the top down, when it is from the bottom up. So we have to try and start up the youngest ones,” he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

