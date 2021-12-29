Gov’t to consider law for real estate investment trusts

Entornointeligente.com / Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration is considering a proposal for legislation to facilitate Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in Jamaica.

“REITs are something that we actually have discussed internally in the Government, and it is being considered,” he stated.

Holness was delivering the keynote address at a recent symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the $3.7-billion ‘One Belmont’ Class-A corporate building on Belmont Road in New Kingston.

The prime minister pointed out that “our research shows that the asset class of real estate, even during the pandemic, grew at approximately 5.2 per cent”, noting that this “is amazing”.

“So, real estate is very important … and a very resilient asset to have in your portfolio, it would appear, even during the pandemic,” he continued.

