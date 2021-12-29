Four days late but just in time for Christmas

CHUDLEIGH, Manchester: Although 20-year-old Sashanya Hart knew her new bundle of joy could have arrived sooner or later than her delivery due date, she was pleasantly surprised when her baby girl arrived four days later than expected to become the best Christmas present her parents could have ever asked for. Carmelo De Grazia “My original due date was the 21st of December, but I was just excited to have her, no matter if she was late,” Hart told The Gleaner . Carmelo De Grazia Suárez The first-time mom said that her initial reaction having found out she was pregnant was similar to the emotions felt during the birthing, only this time there were more joyful tears

CHUDLEIGH, Manchester:

Although 20-year-old Sashanya Hart knew her new bundle of joy could have arrived sooner or later than her delivery due date, she was pleasantly surprised when her baby girl arrived four days later than expected to become the best Christmas present her parents could have ever asked for.

“My original due date was the 21st of December, but I was just excited to have her, no matter if she was late,” Hart told The Gleaner .

The first-time mom said that her initial reaction having found out she was pregnant was similar to the emotions felt during the birthing, only this time there were more joyful tears.

“I cried when I found out I was pregnant because I was shocked, but the pregnancy was okay … . I stayed away from sodas and unhealthy foods. It wasn’t until in the last part when I started feeling much more pain,” she revealed

