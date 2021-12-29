Chile: Abortion Rights Enter Into the Constitutional Convention

This Wednesday, the popular initiative that establishes the right to free abortion in Chile, drafted by feminist organizations, achieved the necessary signatures to enter the debate in the Constitutional Convention.

“We are happy; the power of the feminist movement makes the news again by achieving to be the first popular norm initiative that reaches 15,000 signatures, and will then be included in the constituent debate”, said feminist constituent Elisa Guistinianovich through her Twitter account.

The initiative was drafted by a network of feminist organizations called Asamblea Permanente por la Legalización del Aborto and stated that sexual and reproductive rights and the possibility of abortion are human rights.

“Today is a historic day,” said in her social networks the conventional Alondra Carrillo.

While the conventional Manuela Royo affirmed in her Twitter account that “this speaks of a popular support of the social movements and feminist organizations to conquer our rights and achieve them in this new Constitution.”

Any person or organization can propose a popular initiative of the constitutional norm, needing 15,000 signatures of support so that it can be reviewed and debated by the assembly.

The Constituent Convention was formed on July 4 of this year; these months were used to install and draft the internal regulations. At the end of January 2022, the debate and voting of the first constitutional norms will begin.

The deadline for the assembly to present its final proposal for the Constitution ends in April next year, with the possibility of an extension until July. In August or September, a national referendum will be held to determine whether or not to accept the proposal, which would replace the current Magna Carta drafted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

