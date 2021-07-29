Dominican Prosecutors Demands Prison for Odebrecht Defendants

Entornointeligente.com / Although in April 2020, Odebretch agreed to cooperate with the inquiry in exchange for its executives to continue working in the country, the government announced it was canceling all contracts with the construction monopoly in October.

On Wednesday, the Dominican Republic’s Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it had asked a national court for a prison sentence for six people involved in the Odebretch corruption case. The Brazilian company will have to pay double what it invested in bribes.

The businessman Ángel Rondón and former Minister of Public Works, Víctor Díaz, will spend 10 years in prison. In contrast, former senator Tommy Gálan, former president of the Senate Andrés Bautista, and Roberto Rodríguez, former director of the National Institute of Potable Water and Sewers, will spend five years in jail.

Queridos lectores: el caso Odebretch no pinta bien… no fueron aceptadas como pruebas las “delaciones premiadas”.

Más de 3 años del caso de corrupción más sonoro en America de los últimos años, y República Dominicana aún no tiene UN SOLO CONDENADO. Ni uno.

Ni uno.

— Miralba Ruiz (@Miralba) April 21, 2021 “Dear readers, the Odebretch case does not look good … the “winning denunciations” were not accepted as evidence. More than 3 years of the loudest corruption case in America in recent years and the Dominican Republic still has not ONE SINGLE CONVICTED. Not one. Not one.” Moreover, the prosecutors demanded the confiscation of high-value assets and properties from the defendants, such as apartments, bank accounts, and other financial products. Although in April 2020, Odebretch agreed to cooperate with the inquiry in exchange for its executives to continue working in the country, the government announced it was canceling all contracts with the company in October.

According to the lawsuit presented by the Public Ministry, Odebretch paid over $90 million in bribes to secure state works. Now, as part of the sentence, it will have to pay back $184 million.

