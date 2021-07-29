Biden Rejects Anti-Semitism Amid Swastika Scandal

Entornointeligente.com / The fascism symbol was discovered on Monday night and according to the authorities it has been removed already.

U.S. President Joe Biden rejected anti-semitism after a swastika was found inside an elevator in the State Department building. This, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken, announced they would be launching an investigation.

“Let me be clear: Anti-Semitism has no place in the State Department, in my administration, or anywhere in the world. It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor and stand up to bigotry wherever we find it,” Biden said via Twitter.

Let me be clear: Anti-Semitism has no place in the State Department, in my Administration, or anywhere in the world. It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor and stand up to bigotry wherever we find it. https://t.co/RCkwArRjL2

— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2021 According to authorities, the fascist symbol was discovered Monday night, and according to sources, it has been removed already.

“As this painfully reminds us, anti-Semitism isn’t a relic of the past. We must be relentless in standing up and rejecting anti-Semitism,” Blinken said.

