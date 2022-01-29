‘We want to see the fans’

Entornointeligente.com / Reggae Boyz defenders Damion Lowe and Ethan Pinnock have said that they are extremely disappointed that fans were not allowed inside the National Stadium for Jamaica’s Concacaf World Cup qualifying match against Mexico on Thursday.

The Reggae Boyz have played the majority of their home games behind closed doors with the lone exception being their match against the United States on November 16 last year, where 5,000 vaccinated spectators were present.

The Boyz, who lost 2-1 to Mexico in Thursday’s game, played the entire second half of the match with 10 men, after Lowe was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

The tough-tackling defender received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on a Mexican player which led to his demise.

“I have a lot of respect for the players because like today (Thursday), the guys battled hard and we showed that we are a good team and we are a family, but we need the support from the Government,” said Lowe.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

