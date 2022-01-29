Tony Deyal | Quick on the drawer

Entornointeligente.com / P.G. Wodehouse, the great English humourist, in The Code of the Woosters, wrote this classic play on words, “I could see that, if not actually disgruntled, he was far from being gruntled.” Now that a rapidly weaponising Caribbean has both gone for higher and guns for hire, one either has to bite the bullet or respond in alarm or concern, “Oh shoot!” In Wodehouse words, are you ‘dis-gun-tled’ or merely ‘guntled’?

I am not sure how many of you remember the Carpenters song, We’ve only just begun with the unforgettable lines, “Sharing horizons that are new to us / Watching the signs along the way …” Well, I can sing you the song of the present where it’s only just ‘big-gun’, and the signs along the way are terrifying. The headlines say it all. A recent one in The Gleaner states “Three more guns found as Stadium East operation continues.” Another headline, ‘Guns galore’, detailed “an avalanche of murders” where “Killings have surged more than 16 per cent in the first 22 days of the new year with 111 people murdered … .” According to the New York Times , in an article on ‘How American Gun Laws Are Fuelling Jamaica’s Homicide Crisis’, “Hundreds of thousands of guns sold in the United States vanish because of loose American gun laws. Many reappear on the Caribbean island, turning its streets into battlefields …. American firearms are pouring into neighbouring countries and igniting record violence.”

Some of the guns reach Jamaica by way of Haiti. A Gleaner article revealed, “An arsenal of close to 100 brand-new high-powered firearms and hundreds of assorted ammunition were confiscated by the police in Haiti … authorities have indicated that several of them were destined for Jamaica’s criminal underworld.” I wanted to tell my friends at the Gleaner, this was more than an article, it was a ‘bulletin’.

NOT LIMITED TO JAMAICA The unprecedented rise in the availability of guns is not limited to Jamaica. In late November last year, the Barbados Government Information Service (GIS) reported that, for the past three years, there was a spike in gun-related murders in that country and it was linked to a rise in gang activity and the easy availability of firearms.

However, in Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and the US were the major suppliers. However, the Trinidad Express of Sunday, January 23, 2022, referring to a recent report by Stanley John, a retired Appeal Court justice, stated: “‘A thriving well-oiled, white-collar criminal enterprise’, in respect of the grant of firearm user’s licences (FULs) and other restricted licences, was being conducted ‘under the nose’ of then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.”

