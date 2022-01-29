Swizz Beatz learnt a lot about Alicia Keys from docuseries

Entornointeligente.com / Alicia Keys’ husband learnt a lot about her by watching her docuseries.

The 41-year-old singer has been married to Swizz Beatz – the father of her sons Egypt, 11, and seven-year-old Genesis – since 2010, but the 43-year-old producer was still taken by surprise by some of the revelations in her YouTube programme Noted: Alicia Keys the Untold Stories .

She said: “When we were at the end and finishing all the edits and everything, he said to me, ‘There’s so much about you I don’t know. I didn’t know a lot of this stuff.’ That was the first time I’ve been able to share these stories and see how they all connect together.”

Although Alicia admitted it is easy to hide her “vulnerabilities”, opening up in the show was easier because she’d already done so with her memoir More Myself .

She told America’s OK! magazine: “I think all of us are expected to put on a certain façade and hide our pain and our vulnerabilities, and I’m very familiar with that.

