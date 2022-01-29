Ronald Sanders | Proportional representation in elections – key to democratic process

Entornointeligente.com / The second consecutive general election in Barbados, on January 19, at which Mia Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) won all 30 seats in the House of Representatives, was hailed as historic. It certainly was for Barbados, but not for the English-speaking subregion of the Caribbean.

The New National Party (NNP) of Dr Keith Mitchell achieved this feat three times in Grenada. Under the system of constituency divisions and first-past-the-post, which also exists in Barbados, the NNP won all 15 seats in 1999, 2013 and 2018.

Winning all the seats in both Grenada and Barbados left opposition political parties without representation in the legislature, and, therefore, unable to question the laws being proposed or the policies being pursued by the governing political party. Thus, an important check on the actions of the ruling party does not exist.

Usually in the liberal democratic system which English-speaking Caribbean countries inherited from the British, there is a separation of the powers of the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary. The legislature makes the laws; the executive puts the laws into operation; and the judiciary interprets the laws. The powers and functions of each are separate and are expected to be carried out by separate personnel – in the case of the legislature, by elected representatives of governing and opposition parties. The theory is that power, so divided, should prevent the exercise of absolute power by a single group.

In Grenada and Barbados, since the executive and the legislature are both fully controlled by the ruling political party, notwithstanding senates comprising a majority or persons appointed by the leader of the governing political party, the executive and the legislature are effectively not separated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com