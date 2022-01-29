‘Momtrepreneur’ Tara Osborne puts art into educational charts

Entornointeligente.com / When Tara Osborne had her son, she vowed to incorporate creativity in his growth and development. Her hands-on approach to learning caught the attention of the teachers at his school, Meadowbrook Preparatory, who requested education materials from her to decorate the classroom. Osborne obliged, taking things a step further by combining digital and physical representation. It was there that her business, UKreateArt, was born.

“The aim is to reach as many children as possible and help both parents and teachers assist children [in having] a better understanding of major topics at primary level,” Osborne told Saturday Living .

The subject areas explored include, but aren’t limited to, mathematics, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. Motivational charts for students are also made for children at the primary level. So far, the feedback for the innovation has been good. “My customers are as excited about my products as I am. They love the brightly coloured materials and the carefully constructed information,” she said.

Art was always second nature for the mother of one who recalls watching her father draw and create when she was younger. He would often recreate her favourite Disney characters so beautifully that she would be in awe of his ability to bring them to life with just a pencil. “It made me feel like he gave me a piece of the Disney story to keep with me,” she added.

What sets her educational charts apart from the rest has to do with the vibrancy, imagery and wording. The entrepreneur and artist, in her own right, prides herself on making the charts both easy on the eyes and children-friendly.

