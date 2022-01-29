Have open conversations on developing agriculture in Ja

Entornointeligente.com / THE EDITOR, Madam:

The gravamen of the situation facing the agricultural industry, in terms of the increasing costs of inputs, is an absolute reality. In his recent parliamentary address, the Honourable Pearnel Charles Jr cites examples of this, such as the increasing costs of fertiliser. These increases will impact all consumers of all agricultural inputs produced in Jamaica.

The challenges being faced are not exclusive to poultry. It is notable that poultry has moved by 28 per cent year over year (yoy), but, if we were to broaden the discussion, then, to include every local product that has undergone price increases as a result of these global impacts, are we looking at a widescale policy change on all agricultural products? If we were to do so, this would mean potentially destroying years of work on the ground to establish solid industries that have contributed substantially to our local food security.

PRODUCT PER CENT MOVEMENT (YOY)

(Jan 21 – Jan 22)

