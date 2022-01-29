Editorial | Ralph Thompson – eternal cadences

Entornointeligente.com / The late Rex Nettleford, the celebrated Jamaican scholar, intellectual and choreographer, often reminded of the capacity of the creative imagination to tell great truths and help in people’s understanding of the world around them.

Professor Nettleford ably straddled the creative, natural and material environments. So, too, did Dr Ralph Thompson, who died on January 23, at age 93. But, in some respects, Dr Thompson’s story is more intriguing.

He was quintessentially Jamaican and Catholic in his interests. Which is significant for a man of the times. In his own telling, he was born in the United States (US) to a white American father and a Jamaican mother of a family of Jewish background that was “staunchly Catholic and claimed to be white”. He grew up in colonial Jamaica. His physical appearance suggested nothing other than a white man.

But his outlook was primarily Jamaican. He saw the inherent beauty of the country and the general decency and goodness of his fellow Jamaicans. And he saw many faults and things to be fixed. But not through the eyes of the external consultant or as a member of an aloof group with a supercilious perspective of “the others”.

WORLD GAINED TOO It is to Jamaica’s benefit that his uniqueness led him to straddle the worlds of business, soldiering, painting, poetry and education activism. The world gained, too.

