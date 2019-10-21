29 held for sex crimes against children yet to face court

Entornointeligente.com /

The 29 people arrested nationwide on Thursday for 38 sex crimes against children are expected to face different magistrates by Tuesday.

Newsday spoke to police in several of the nine divisions who confirmed none of the suspects had been charged, so far. Up to Saturday evening, they remained in police custody.

The 29 were among 31 held on Thursday as part of Operation Strike Back II led by the Police Commissioner. Of the total, two were held in Tobago for having marijuana.

Acting Supt Joseph Chandool co-ordinated the exercise with the assistance of acting ASP Claire Guy-Alleyne and acting ASP Terrence Nowbutt. It also included officers attached to the Child Protection Unit.

In a media release, the police corporate communications unit said suspects were between 19 and 52 years old.

Sunday Newsday learnt that the victims were between the ages of five and 17.

The offences are sexual touching, sexual penetration (rape), failing to report and cruelty.

Central Division had the highest amount of offences, 11, with three arrests. Eastern Division had the most arrests, with eight arrested for eight offences.

Newsday spoke briefly with the chairman of the Children’s Authority Hanif Benjamin who was unable to confirm whether the cases were referred to the authority.

