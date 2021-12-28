Trainer Nunes bags third consecutive title

Entornointeligente.com / ANTHONY Nunes yesterday celebrated the defence of his trainers’ crown with GOLDEN WATTLE’s 11-1 upset victory in the $4 million Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, putting a hotly contested title race to bed by $2.9 million on the final day of the season.

The Lion Tamer-Golden Glory filly turned the tables on the colts and geldings who had beaten her into eighth place on her third start in November’s Pick 3 Super Challenge, handing Nunes a third consecutive trainers’ stakes title.

GOLDEN WATTLE, who rebounded from a troubled trip in the Pick 3 Super Challenge to win at six furlongs on December 18, straightened fourth in the one-mile event before outfinishing PERFECT BREW and hot 2-5 favourite BRINKS.

PERFECT BREW and BRINKS made their bids at leader DEEZI three furlongs out, swinging into the lane disputing a suicidal six-furlong split of 1:12.3, as opposed to the 1:13.1 clocked in the shorter Pick 3 Super Challenge.

Having sat off the torrid splits, GOLDEN WATTLE, running with a five-pound sex allowance, proved stronger than the used-up colts, who both went down to the rail, winning by a length and three-quarter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com