Squatting Trelawny cattle farmers hurting SCJ’s land-leasing plans

Nigel Myrie, secretary/manager of the All Island Cane Farmers’ Association (AICFA), who is managing some 3,600 acres of former sugar cane-producing lands in Trelawny on behalf of the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ), is hopping mad that some 1,500 acres of the property have been taken over by cattle farmers, who are refusing to enter into a lease arrangement.

According to Myrie, the intransigent cattle farmers are having a negative impact on the bid to formalise the use of land, and in so doing, are creating a shortfall of millions of dollars in projected revenue.

“The refusal of these farmers has resulted in a shortfall of $7.5 million in revenue from lease arrangements for SCJ,” said Myrie, who told The Gleaner that he had reached the end of his tether in trying to get the farmers to formalise their occupancy.

“These farmers have refused to pay any lease for the land. In one case, a farmer is occupying 100 acres without paying a dime for lease,” Myrie told The Gleaner .

