NCU survey shows public distrust of Gov’t COVID-19 vax campaign

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaicans are deeply distrustful of the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a viewpoint that has contributed to vaccine hesitancy, according to a recent study by Northern Caribbean University (NCU).

Of the 1,071 people surveyed across the country by NCU researchers, 80.3 per cent indicated that they did not trust or were ambivalent towards the Government’s pronouncements on the matter.

Less than 20 per cent of respondents indicated that they trusted the Government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The survey had a margin of error of five per cent and involved people aged 18 and older.

Further findings revealed that only a little more than half (51.5 per cent) the respondents regarded the vaccination campaign as ‘educating and encouraging’ the public to take the available vaccines.

The survey also showed that 61.4 per cent of respondents objected to the vaccination campaign message being too forceful, rather than persuasive

