J’can drug runner convicted in US on multiple charges

A Jamaican man has been convicted in the United States (US) for leading a drug syndicate that operated in several American cities.

Oneil Wilks, 42, was also found guilty of money laundering and identity fraud by a federal jury in Connecticut after a 10-day trial that ended last Wednesday.

Wilks, who has been in custody since his 2019 arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22 next year.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in prison to a maximum of life imprisonment.

A judge also ordered that the Jamaican forfeit three motor vehicles – a Dodge Ram truck, a RAV4 and an Acura MDX – diamonds valued at US$50,000, a wristwatch valued at US$12,000 and US$180,000 held in a bank account.

