Inmate laments no-visitation policy during pandemic

Entornointeligente.com / Christmas Day, for the second consecutive year, was disheartening and filled with regret for Jash Gray*, a prisoner at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston.

Gray, who called The Gleaner on Christmas Eve directly from his phone inside the institution, popularly known as the General Penitentiary, complained that for the second time around, he, along with other prisoners, was not allowed visits by their children owing to restrictions and rules introduced after the onset of COVID-19.

“Nothing naa gwaan fi Christmas. From mi see my kids dem in December 2019, mi nuh see dem again. I’m not going to lie, mi get to speak to them, but mi wuda love fi see mi kids dem, fi hold dem ina mi hand and mek dem know seh daddy still de here,” the father of three children – two daughters and a son – told The Gleaner.

He continued, “A lot of inmates, including myself, are asking to let us see our family, even our kids for the Christmas, but no one is talking to us. We even ask for visits, like [getting] Christmas dinner or something like that, and nothing. A two years now we nuh get no food visit, and all we beg dem is a food visit or mek we see we kids dem.”

With the passing of Christmas, Gray is begging the relevant authorities to allow visits for the new year, even if it requires prisoners, their children and other visitors being fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19.

