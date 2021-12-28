Growth & Jobs | Youth empowered by FSC programme

Entornointeligente.com / Companies all over the world develop products and services that are targeted at young people who can recall their teen years and the gadgets, food, movies and merchandise that were specifically created for their age cohort.

As with every fad, it takes money to acquire these products and services, and regardless of their age, young persons need guidance to navigate their financial habits.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) considers financial literacy to be a core life skill to participate in an increasingly complex and sophisticated world.

This principle brought about the creation of the FSC’s Schools’ Financial Education Programme (SFEP), a youth-focused, activity-based programme developed in partnership with Junior Achievement Jamaica.

It is held between January and March each year and teaches children and young adults how to take charge of their own financial future and make smart plans, based on wise financial choices.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

