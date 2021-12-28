Growth & Jobs | Jamaica Fire Brigade celebrates 150 years

Entornointeligente.com / One hundred and fifty years ago, the Jamaica Fire Service was established after the city of Kingston was affected by a series of large fires. The service was officially launched in October 1871 to address the country’s need for an organised fire service.

The first fire brigade was established under the Kingston and St Andrew Fire Brigade Act, with others being formed across the country under the Parochial Fire Brigade Act. Until 1988 when the Fire Brigade Act replaced the other acts, Jamaica had 13 separate brigades. These brigades were brought under a central command known as the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) in 1995.

As could be expected, after 150 years, many things have changed about the fire service as it evolved to meet the needs of the changing Jamaican population. Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Stewart Beckford reflected on where the current service is coming from and some changes the brigade has undergone.

“The service has evolved from what was then a horse-drawn buggy service to where we are now using modern firefighting equipment and some of the latest units that you can find anywhere in the world. We have witnessed the transformation of the service to the point where we now have a fire service that is equipped and ready to respond to all eventualities,” Commissioner Beckford shared.

He added that the most notable achievement of the service is the transformation it has undergone over the period of its existence. This includes the offering of additional services such as the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com