Growth & Jobs | Farm worker grateful for independence programme provides

Entornointeligente.com / AFTER ELEVEN years, Marlon Wallace enjoys being part of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme, more popularly known as the “Farm Work Programme” because of the independence it gives him being able to provide for his family.

Wallace has been going to a farm in the town of Alma in Ontario, Canada, for the past eight years, where he picks apples. He enjoys his work immensely and finds greater joy in being able to support himself and his loved ones.

“I have no regrets signing up for the programme,” he said. “It has given me the means to provide for my family and has helped me to be able to stand on my own as well as meet my obligations, which gives me boundless joy.”

Prior to signing up for the programme, the resident of Comfort Hall, Manchester, worked as a mason and a farmer. However, he sometimes found it challenging to provide for his family.

“Being a mason and a farmer can be seasonal here in Jamaica,” he revealed. “There were months when things were good, but there were times when things were not that great. I needed to take care of my family, therefore, I approached my member of Parliament, who recommended the Farm Work Programme. He gave me a ticket, and I signed up and did the medical.”

