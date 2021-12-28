Gov’t remains on track to spend $14b on improving police stations

Entornointeligente.com / The Government’s plans to spend $14 billion over the next three years to improve the island’s network of police stations remain on track, according to Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

Speaking on Thursday, December 16, at the official opening of the new Buff Bay Police Station in Portland, which was constructed at a cost of $126 million, Chang reiterated the Government’s undertaking to improve and transform police stations across the island.

“We will spend in the region of $14 billion on police facilities,” he said. “We are committed to effectively transforming police stations, and we have effectively dealt will 101 of those stations,” he added. Chang said that work on 16 facilities will be completed by the end of the financial year.

The Buff Bay facility was built under the national security ministry’s ‘Project Rebuild, Overhaul, and Construct (ROC),’ which aims to rebuild, renovate, and retrofit police stations islandwide.

The new facility features a ramp for the disabled, a server room, interview rooms, barrack rooms, and other modern amenities.

