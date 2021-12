Barbadians go to the polls January 19

Entornointeligente.com / Electors in Barbados will vote for a new government in January 2022.

Mia Mottley, the country’s eighth prime minister, yesterday announced that general election will be held on January 19.

Nomination day will be on January 3, 2022.

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party secured an emphatic win on May 24, 2018 taking all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com