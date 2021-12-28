28 diciembre, 2021

Water supply issues in some Portland communities

Entornointeligente.com / The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has suspended operations at its Charles Town #1 Deep Well in Portland due to a mechanical problem.

Customers served by the system are likely to experience low pressure or no water conditions. 

Areas impacted are Charles Town, Buff Bay, Kildare, Woodstock Housing Scheme, Palm Valley, White River and Hed Hill. 

The NWC says it is working to restore water supply in the shortest possible time. 

