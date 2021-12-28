Man charged following gun seizure in Trench Town

A man has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Trench Town on Monday

A man has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Trench Town on Monday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 24-year-old Raymond Sylvester, otherwise called ‘Prince’, of 9th Street, Kingston 12.

The police report that about 5:45 p.m., a team was on patrol when they observed Sylvester with a handgun.

On their approach, he reportedly threw the firearm onto nearby premises before attempting to flee the area

He was accosted

