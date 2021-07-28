World View: Biles Quits Games, Olympics News, Racism of Rioters, More

Olympic champ Biles withdraws from all-around competition

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursdayâs all-around competition to focus on her mentalâ¦ Read More

Infrastructure talks leave Bidenâs entire agenda at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Bidenâs latest leap into the Senateâs up-and-down efforts to clinch a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal comes with even moreâ¦ Read More

Restaurant ownerâs Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown

KANE, Pa. (AP) — A crank caller ordered an “insurrection pizza” from Pauline Bauer’s restaurant. A profane piece of hate mail addressed her as a domestic terrorist. â¦ Read More

Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

It had only been hinted at in previous public examinations of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection: Scores of rioters attacked police officers not just with makeshift weaâ¦ Read More

Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a member of the secretive Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Angus King has reason to worry about hackers. At a briefing by security staff tâ¦ Read More

Olympics Latest

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemicâ¦. Read More

Can Bidenâs plans manufacture more US factory jobs?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be trying to connect with blue-collar workers Wednesday when he travels to a truck factory in Pennsylvania to advocate forâ¦ Read More

Even in absence, North Koreaâs presence felt at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea isnât at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. And therein lies a tale — one of sports and viruses, but most of all a tale of complex politics. Whâ¦ Read More

High profile: Cannabis chemical delta-8 gains fans, scrutiny

NEW YORK (AP) — A chemical cousin of pot’s main intoxicating ingredient has rocketed to popularity over the last year, and the cannabis industry and state governmentâ¦ Read More

