US: Rising Case Count Reignites Debate Over COVID-19 Restrictions, World Stats

Biden administration officials are discussing the potential for tougher guidelines to blunt the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, but the White House will have to weigh how new measures might affect its overall vaccination push.

The rise in infections around the country has sparked calls from some health experts to reimpose stricter masking guidance and other efforts designed to slow the spread of the virus. Doing so would likely set off criticism from conservatives and spark enforcement issues, as some Republican governors have vowed not to return to restrictions on businesses.

White House officials — wary of any appearance that they are politicizing health guidelines — have been adamant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will have the final say on whether new guidance is needed.

“It would be actually surprising and odd if our health and medical experts were not having an active discussion about how to best protect the American people. And there is of course an active discussion about a range of steps that can be taken, as there has been from the first day of this administration,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

“Certainly the surge in cases among the unvaccinated because of the delta variant prompts even more discussion about what actions can be taken,” Psaki added. “But we are going to — the CDC looks at data. They look at data across the country â¦ and if they make an assessment, we will of course be here to follow their guidance.”

Anthony Fauci , President Biden ’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, told CNN on Sunday that recommending vaccinated Americans resume wearing masks in some settings is “under active consideration.”

Fauci and other medical experts are part of those discussions, with Biden receiving regular briefings.

Asked Monday if the president supports restrictions for unvaccinated people in public settings such as restaurants and museums, Psaki reiterated that the White House will follow the CDC’s lead.

But some localities aren’t waiting to take their cues from Washington.

Los Angeles County and St. Louis recently announced new mask mandates, even for vaccinated individuals who are indoors. New Orleans issued an advisory encouraging the use of masks when indoors, and several other municipalities have gone similar routes.

The country’s seven-day average of new cases is a fraction of what it was during the January peak now that 188 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. But that same average has risen by almost 40,000 since earlier this month. Tens of millions of Americans have not gotten vaccinated, and health experts said the highly transmissible delta variant is likely to accelerate case counts.

The administration and some health officials have used the July spike to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated, pointing to statistics that show nearly all hospitalizations involve unvaccinated individuals.

On Sunday, close to 500,000 people received their first vaccine dose, Psaki said, and a handful of states with low vaccination rates have seen their numbers pick up in recent days as fears of the delta variant prompt more Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Still, some health experts have called for stronger guidance from the CDC to avoid a full-blown wave of new cases while officials work to persuade a large swath of the population to get the shot.

“A number of months ago, the CDC recommended that people who are fully vaccinated didn’t have to mask or distance. At the time, I thought it was a catastrophic situation, and it’s proven to be catastrophic,” said Larry Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University.

Leana Wen, a physician and visiting professor at George Washington University, argued in a Washington Post op-ed last week that the CDC should revise its guidance to say vaccinated individuals should wear masks unless they are surrounded only by others who are vaccinated.

Wen acknowledged areas with low vaccination rates are unlikely to heed new mask guidance or other restrictions.

“Still, leadership from the Biden administration can make a difference. There are many businesses and local jurisdictions that look to the federal government for direction,” she wrote.

The politics surrounding any update to masking guidance or capacity restrictions make it unlikely that major changes are imminent, however. Republicans are unlikely to comply with federal guidance that could cap large events or require masks indoors, particularly in states where governors are looking to remain popular with their conservative base ahead of 2024.

Additionally, if Americans are told to wear a mask indoors even if they’re vaccinated, many experts worry that it will take away a major incentive for some reluctant individuals to get the shot.

But the potential for 2020-style restrictions is likely to draw concerns from Democrats and Republicans alike. Leaders in both parties who are up for reelection next year may be hesitant to support any steps that hamper local economies.

“You are seeing some individuals in the Biden administration pushing for more restrictive measures again, and I think that is something that would make people feel better but not make a material difference,” said one former Trump administration health official.

The former official predicted the U.S. will soon see its daily case count climb toward 100,000 new infections as the highly delta variant spreads, particularly among unvaccinated populations. But they argued that cases aren’t the most important metric when deciding on new restrictions.

“What matters is health systems being overwhelmed,” the former official said. “If you go back to the beginning of the pandemic, the entire premise of mitigation measures was about making sure health systems didn’t get overrun. â¦ If people focus on those, you shouldn’t see meaningful lockdowns going forward.”

Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report.

Fully jabbed from EU and US could avoid quarantine By Joseph Lee & Francesca Gillett BBC News

image copyright Getty Images Senior cabinet ministers are to discuss allowing fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US to avoid quarantine when they arrive in England.

A review of the border rules is due by 31 July â” the second date in the Department for Transportâs plan for a safe return to international travel.

Sources said the isolation exemption was likely to be discussed at the Covid Operations meeting on Wednesday.

But they said a decision on whether to proceed will not necessarily be taken.

Currently, people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK do not have to quarantine when travelling from the US and EU because those places are on the amber list (and some EU countries are on the green list). But that exemption does not apply to people who have been vaccinated outside the UK.

Downing Street and the Department for Transport declined to comment on newspaper reports the government would go ahead with the plan to also exempt people vaccinated in the US and EU.

The travel industry has been pushing for this change in the rules so that people living abroad such as expats and tourists can more easily come to the UK for holidays or to visit loved ones.

“At the moment weâre in this slightly ridiculous situation where if Iâm on a plane from Spain, because Iâm lucky enough to have had two jabs, once we get to the UK I just wander off, no problem,” said travel expert Simon Calder.

“But the person sitting next to me, who happens to have had their vaccinations in Spain, not in the UK, has to go and sit in a room for 10 days. Doesnât make sense.”

Air travel yet to fully restart, says UK industry What are the rules for foreign holidays this summer? What is the EU vaccine âpassportâ and can I use it? The aviation industry are calling for a change after carrying out a 10-day trial of checking the vaccination status of passengers.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Heathrow Airport wanted to demonstrate that vaccination status could be checked away from the border and allow safe entry to the UK from countries on the amber list.

The companies said 99% of documents were verified correctly during the trial, which involved about 250 fully-vaccinated participants from the US, the Caribbean and Europe, travelling to Heathrow.

Two passengers had their credentials rejected, the companies said: one because their vaccination was completed less than 14 days before travel, and the other because of a discrepancy between the name on the passport and on the vaccine card.

âNo reason to delayâ The travel industry has criticised the “frustrating” traffic light system for hindering its recovery. British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Heathrow Airport said the UK was falling behind the EU in opening up to international travellers.

BA chief executive Sean Doyle said the trial provides the evidence that the government needs to allow fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries to come to the UK without self-isolating.

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said there was “no reason to delay with rolling out the solution from July 31”, while Virgin Atlantic boss Shai Weiss said the UKâs current “overly cautious approach” would harm its economic recovery and put half a million jobs at risk.

EasyJet told LBC such a change was “the right thing” but a “little bit too late”.

But even if the UK changed its rules, US citizens have been urged not to travel to the UK by the countryâs health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the US border is currently closed to the UK, as well as many other countries, except for US citizens.

The UK and US have set up a taskforce to discuss a travel corridor, although earlier this week the White House said it had no plans to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for non-Americans.

Boris Johnson told LBC on Wednesday that “weâre talking to them the whole time”.

The EU has encouraged its members to gradually lift travel restrictions for the UK, and each country has its own rules.

Under current rules, other countries are granted a “traffic light” status for arrivals â” red, amber or green.

The vast majority of countries, including the US and many European countries including Spain, Italy and Germany, are on the amber list.

Adults who have been fully vaccinated in the UK, and under-18s who are UK residents, no longer have to self-isolate after visiting any amber country apart from France. But anyone who was fully vaccinated outside the UK still has to quarantine for 10 days on arrival, or pay for the test-to-release scheme to shorten their quarantine.

WORLD STATS COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Last updated: July 28, 2021, 08:44 GMT Weekly Trends â” Graphs â” Countries â” News Coronavirus Cases: 196,033,360 Deaths: 4,194,208 Recovered: 177,717,747 # Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 196,033,360 +91,222 4,194,208 +1,838 177,717,747 +82,222 14,121,405 85,926 25,149 538.1 1 USA 35,353,923 627,351 29,571,434 5,155,138 8,782 106,143 1,883 526,876,232 1,581,844 333,077,263 2 India 31,484,605 +1,194 422,054 30,663,147 +7,757 399,404 8,944 22,578 303 460,900,978 330,515 1,394,494,305 3 Brazil 19,749,073 551,906 18,466,822 730,345 8,318 92,210 2,577 54,786,381 255,803 214,174,002 4 Russia 6,195,232 +22,420 156,178 +798 5,547,529 +20,579 491,525 2,300 42,433 1,070 163,700,000 1,121,222 146,001,413 5 France 6,026,115 111,695 5,682,970 231,450 978 92,103 1,707 102,765,011 1,570,658 65,427,996 6 UK 5,745,526 129,303 4,470,224 1,145,999 820 84,162 1,894 241,319,833 3,534,930 68,267,212 7 Turkey 5,638,178 51,048 5,433,841 153,289 543 66,092 598 66,834,523 783,449 85,308,093 8 Argentina 4,875,927 104,352 4,519,922 251,653 4,160 106,837 2,286 19,045,876 417,318 45,638,754 9 Colombia 4,747,775 119,482 4,526,917 101,376 8,155 92,258 2,322 22,217,674 431,730 51,461,996 10 Spain 4,368,453 81,323 3,701,195 585,935 1,534 93,395 1,739 55,855,941 1,194,163 46,774,154 11 Italy 4,325,046 127,995 4,126,741 70,310 189 71,646 2,120 76,558,586 1,268,226 60,366,674 12 Germany 3,766,482 92,078 3,649,100 +1,400 25,304 370 44,802 1,095 65,845,568 783,219 84,070,432 13 Iran 3,758,197 89,479 3,291,979 376,739 5,100 44,141 1,051 25,667,604 301,474 85,140,351 14 Indonesia 3,239,936 86,835 2,596,820 556,281 11,713 314 25,266,494 91,343 276,612,069 15 Poland 2,882,465 +138 75,252 +3 2,653,446 +39 153,767 44 76,251 1,991 18,443,038 487,882 37,802,250 16 Mexico 2,771,846 +17,408 239,079 +484 2,171,095 +10,965 361,672 4,798 21,260 1,834 8,265,105 63,393 130,379,246 17 South Africa 2,391,223 70,388 2,180,494 140,341 546 39,783 1,171 14,623,919 243,299 60,106,803 18 Ukraine 2,250,061 +717 52,891 +15 2,185,339 +459 11,831 177 51,782 1,217 11,321,947 260,560 43,452,354 19 Peru 2,106,371 196,058 N/A N/A N/A 1,859 62,948 5,859 15,380,675 459,647 33,461,933 20 Netherlands 1,851,329 17,804 1,665,467 168,058 153 107,789 1,037 15,767,121 918,005 17,175,423 21 Czechia 1,673,017 +252 30,362 1,639,698 +21 2,957 8 155,916 2,830 32,571,058 3,035,448 10,730,232 22 Chile 1,611,090 35,151 1,566,138 9,801 1,648 83,513 1,822 18,436,505 955,681 19,291,493 23 Iraq 1,577,013 18,418 1,429,542 129,053 746 38,292 447 12,856,522 312,176 41,183,608 24 Philippines 1,566,667 +4,478 27,401 +84 1,484,714 +6,149 54,552 2,026 14,097 247 16,452,666 148,039 111,137,526 25 Canada 1,427,917 26,560 1,396,192 5,165 231 37,482 697 38,306,209 1,005,527 38,095,644 26 Bangladesh 1,194,752 19,779 1,022,414 152,559 1,220 7,178 119 7,558,711 45,414 166,441,626 27 Belgium 1,119,030 +1,333 25,230 +2 1,058,072 35,728 97 96,107 2,167 17,010,673 1,460,952 11,643,550 28 Sweden 1,098,154 14,617 1,075,222 +442 8,315 16 108,016 1,438 11,300,881 1,111,573 10,166,569 29 Romania 1,082,551 34,273 1,047,388 890 43 56,677 1,794 10,423,304 545,716 19,100,228 30 Malaysia 1,044,071 8,408 865,439 170,224 1,023 31,823 256 17,543,948 534,737 32,808,584 31 Pakistan 1,015,827 +4,119 23,133 +46 935,742 +7,020 56,952 2,898 4,506 103 15,818,764 70,161 225,462,946 32 Portugal 956,985 17,307 888,423 51,255 200 94,146 1,703 15,012,484 1,476,897 10,164,882 33 Japan 875,506 15,137 820,138 40,231 514 6,945 120 18,013,366 142,893 126,061,971 34 Israel 864,912 6,461 844,601 13,850 147 92,742 693 16,275,621 1,745,188 9,326,000 35 Hungary 809,362 +74 30,025 +4 746,981 +762 32,356 11 84,010 3,117 6,316,629 655,654 9,634,093 36 Jordan 767,327 9,979 748,312 9,036 535 74,416 968 8,401,152 814,751 10,311,308 37 Serbia 720,643 7,108 710,188 3,347 11 82,835 817 4,634,126 532,677 8,699,689 38 Switzerland 715,267 10,903 691,605 12,759 36 82,005 1,250 8,993,818 1,031,135 8,722,252 39 Nepal 685,673 9,758 647,079 28,836 23,090 329 3,563,978 120,018 29,695,445 40 UAE 674,724 1,929 652,180 20,615 67,351 193 64,715,985 6,459,996 10,017,960 41 Austria 656,949 10,737 641,541 4,671 40 72,500 1,185 64,955,816 7,168,467 9,061,326 42 Morocco 588,448 9,638 549,116 29,694 413 15,743 258 7,409,958 198,246 37,377,589 43 Tunisia 575,002 18,968 479,032 77,002 630 48,115 1,587 2,192,193 183,437 11,950,674 44 Lebanon 557,145 7,895 536,559 12,691 54 82,021 1,162 4,731,376 696,537 6,792,716 45 Kazakhstan 549,628 +6,925 5,619 +81 457,098 +5,096 86,911 221 28,903 295 11,575,012 608,684 19,016,459 46 Thailand 543,361 +16,533 4,397 +133 360,694 +10,051 178,270 4,284 7,764 63 8,129,670 116,159 69,987,301 47 Saudi Arabia 520,774 8,189 501,449 11,136 1,419 14,714 231 24,574,624 694,352 35,392,156 48 Greece 482,145 12,887 437,633 31,625 142 46,501 1,243 12,385,126 1,194,491 10,368,535 49 Ecuador 480,720 30,797 443,880 6,043 759 26,813 1,718 1,627,189 90,758 17,928,830 50 Bolivia 470,024 +842 17,716 +44 403,396 +1,365 48,912 200 39,688 1,496 2,043,252 172,529 11,842,931 51 Paraguay 450,494 14,759 415,391 20,344 346 62,343 2,042 1,666,099 230,568 7,226,057 52 Belarus 441,881 3,413 435,842 2,626 46,780 361 7,220,583 764,407 9,445,997 53 Panama 431,554 6,781 411,945 12,828 133 98,366 1,546 3,323,433 757,528 4,387,210 54 Bulgaria 424,079 18,203 398,335 7,541 77 61,528 2,641 3,558,477 516,289 6,892,410 55 Georgia 410,830 +3,141 5,751 +20 377,597 +1,509 27,482 103,198 1,445 6,658,691 1,672,630 3,980,971 56 Costa Rica 402,044 4,987 325,139 71,918 368 78,161 970 1,686,460 327,862 5,143,805 57 Kuwait 394,538 2,298 378,810 13,430 301 90,950 530 3,352,915 772,927 4,337,947 58 Slovakia 392,488 +82 12,534 379,437 +18 517 7 71,852 2,295 3,121,263 571,401 5,462,471 59 Uruguay 380,793 5,941 372,448 2,404 77 109,216 1,704 3,030,595 869,211 3,486,603 60 Croatia 362,841 8,247 353,623 971 13 88,972 2,022 2,275,433 557,957 4,078,152 61 Guatemala 355,223 10,176 311,828 33,219 5 19,444 557 1,814,122 99,302 18,268,801 62 Cuba 349,055 2,492 304,153 42,410 384 30,837 220 6,309,783 557,440 11,319,218 63 Azerbaijan 341,183 5,011 332,259 3,913 33,329 490 3,992,592 390,024 10,236,795 64 Dominican Republic 340,498 3,945 308,553 28,000 203 31,056 360 1,823,813 166,344 10,964,083 65 Palestine 316,189 3,600 311,560 1,029 10 60,484 689 1,976,439 378,073 5,227,667 66 Denmark 312,851 2,546 298,953 11,352 10 53,810 438 75,449,697 12,977,215 5,814,013 67 Venezuela 301,979 3,524 285,776 12,679 424 10,652 124 3,359,014 118,485 28,349,690 68 Sri Lanka 299,892 4,195 270,356 25,341 13,942 195 4,254,600 197,803 21,509,244 69 Ireland 295,386 5,026 266,234 24,126 27 59,117 1,006 4,729,538 946,537 4,996,675 70 Oman 295,017 3,788 277,010 14,219 281 56,249 722 1,550,000 295,530 5,244,820 71 Honduras 291,687 +1,240 7,713 +63 98,410 +699 185,564 699 28,958 766 868,725 86,246 10,072,615 72 Egypt 284,090 16,498 228,624 38,968 90 2,721 158 3,068,679 29,396 104,391,464 73 Lithuania 281,629 +337 4,412 268,834 +78 8,383 21 105,024 1,645 3,996,140 1,490,230 2,681,559 74 Myanmar 279,119 7,845 194,410 76,864 5,093 143 3,102,688 56,619 54,799,600 75 Ethiopia 278,920 4,374 262,968 11,578 223 2,364 37 2,994,640 25,380 117,994,151 76 Bahrain 268,731 1,383 266,497 851 3 152,310 784 5,391,704 3,055,891 1,764,364 77 Moldova 258,852 6,247 251,645 960 65 64,328 1,552 1,388,865 345,152 4,023,927 78 Slovenia 258,780 4,428 253,480 872 6 124,459 2,130 1,385,595 666,394 2,079,244 79 Libya 240,309 3,422 187,960 48,927 34,473 491 1,256,789 180,288 6,970,998 80 Armenia 229,370 +280 4,597 219,379 +99 5,394 77,251 1,548 1,322,177 445,302 2,969,167 81 Qatar 225,522 600 223,210 1,712 25 80,320 214 2,309,307 822,460 2,807,805 82 Bosnia and Herzegovina 205,523 9,686 189,063 6,774 63,064 2,972 1,066,701 327,313 3,258,962 83 Kenya 198,935 3,882 187,563 7,490 172 3,615 71 2,103,997 38,232 55,032,653 84 S. Korea 193,427 +1,896 2,083 +4 170,494 +1,865 20,850 286 3,769 41 11,585,615 225,768 51,316,389 85 Zambia 192,956 3,316 183,534 6,106 550 10,192 175 2,063,364 108,991 18,931,444 86 Nigeria 171,728 2,134 164,837 4,757 11 812 10 2,439,850 11,532 211,576,917 87 Algeria 165,204 4,112 112,050 49,042 36 3,696 92 230,861 5,165 44,695,120 88 Mongolia 160,344 +1,243 796 +7 158,505 +2,100 1,043 192 48,085 239 3,446,882 1,033,674 3,334,592 89 Kyrgyzstan 160,085 +996 2,288 +13 140,039 +1,723 17,758 195 24,113 345 1,514,047 228,054 6,638,978 90 North Macedonia 156,124 5,491 150,307 326 74,941 2,636 959,456 460,550 2,083,282 91 Afghanistan 145,552 6,577 94,814 44,161 1,124 3,651 165 696,340 17,469 39,861,880 92 Latvia 138,650 +78 2,554 +2 135,431 665 5 74,389 1,370 3,107,799 1,667,412 1,863,846 93 Norway 136,370 799 88,952 46,619 3 24,946 146 6,528,021 1,194,180 5,466,532 94 Albania 132,922 2,456 130,166 300 3 46,243 854 916,777 318,942 2,874,434 95 Estonia 132,891 +173 1,271 128,613 +72 3,007 5 100,107 957 1,612,698 1,214,848 1,327,489 96 Uzbekistan 126,627 +843 853 +8 121,145 +825 4,629 23 3,726 25 1,377,915 40,543 33,986,698 97 Namibia 117,293 2,871 93,508 20,914 99 45,288 1,109 605,832 233,916 2,589,956 98 Vietnam 117,121 +2,861 524 22,946 93,651 1,192 5 11,890,084 120,989 98,274,091 99 Mozambique 113,426 1,341 86,079 26,006 32 3,524 42 712,961 22,151 32,186,602 100 Finland 103,851 978 46,000 56,873 8 18,712 176 5,826,659 1,049,862 5,549,927 101 Botswana 102,124 1,485 87,517 13,122 1 42,512 618 1,457,692 606,812 2,402,215 102 Ghana 102,103 823 96,759 4,521 15 3,214 26 1,406,011 44,264 31,763,874 103 Zimbabwe 101,711 3,280 70,496 27,935 33 6,739 217 1,050,849 69,621 15,093,751 104 Montenegro 101,352 1,627 98,869 856 6 161,350 2,590 495,636 789,040 628,151 105 Cyprus 99,360 410 79,232 19,718 63 81,660 337 9,222,173 7,579,343 1,216,751 106 Uganda 92,795 2,590 78,415 11,790 631 1,963 55 1,454,301 30,762 47,275,746 107 China 92,762 +86 4,636 87,264 +19 862 22 64 3 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 108 El Salvador 86,059 +280 2,587 +10 76,056 +99 7,416 137 13,197 397 1,135,930 174,191 6,521,191 109 Cameroon 82,064 1,334 80,433 297 152 3,012 49 1,751,774 64,287 27,249,070 110 Maldives 76,953 220 74,110 2,623 11 139,738 399 1,153,409 2,094,468 550,693 111 Cambodia 75,152 +766 1,339 +15 67,692 +967 6,121 4,430 79 1,784,796 105,199 16,965,856 112 Luxembourg 73,637 822 71,497 1,318 3 115,629 1,291 3,252,144 5,106,697 636,839 113 Rwanda 66,987 771 44,769 21,447 70 5,039 58 2,037,126 153,238 13,293,908 114 Singapore 64,453 37 62,637 1,779 2 10,925 6 15,726,438 2,665,723 5,899,501 115 Senegal 58,523 1,300 45,768 11,455 59 3,400 76 632,729 36,758 17,213,323 116 Jamaica 52,141 1,179 46,892 4,070 23 17,526 396 487,100 163,732 2,974,985 117 Malawi 49,752 1,540 36,878 11,334 285 2,531 78 326,809 16,627 19,655,887 118 Ivory Coast 49,699 326 48,966 407 1,836 12 769,662 28,429 27,073,431 119 DRC 48,768 1,023 29,497 18,248 527 11 259,925 2,811 92,455,096 120 Madagascar 42,607 941 41,066 600 32 1,498 33 225,006 7,909 28,448,443 121 Angola 42,110 994 35,742 5,374 8 1,240 29 681,443 20,070 33,952,596 122 Trinidad and Tobago 37,771 1,048 30,934 5,789 22 26,896 746 260,920 185,796 1,404,334 123 Réunion 37,231 275 33,894 3,062 40 41,270 305 103,924 115,197 902,140 124 Sudan 37,138 2,776 30,867 3,495 826 62 234,414 5,216 44,939,208 125 Malta 33,904 421 30,857 2,626 1 76,567 951 1,075,833 2,429,608 442,801 126 Cabo Verde 33,626 298 32,835 493 23 59,786 530 198,849 353,550 562,435 127 Australia 33,474 +206 921 +1 29,911 2,642 59 1,297 36 24,473,118 947,992 25,815,741 128 French Guiana 29,814 179 9,995 19,640 29 97,140 583 318,874 1,038,952 306,919 129 Syria 25,911 1,909 21,961 2,041 1,443 106 103,566 5,769 17,953,149 130 Gabon 25,344 163 25,113 68 8 11,108 71 964,779 422,844 2,281,641 131 Guinea 25,211 206 23,966 1,039 24 1,866 15 492,210 36,428 13,511,676 132 Fiji 25,139 206 6,319 18,614 40 27,828 228 296,806 328,548 903,386 133 Suriname 25,028 638 21,285 3,105 33 42,259 1,077 89,988 151,943 592,247 134 Mauritania 24,349 542 21,668 2,139 16 5,094 113 358,504 75,006 4,779,676 135 Eswatini 23,708 765 20,304 2,639 10 20,212 652 248,346 211,720 1,172,991 136 Guyana 22,234 530 20,773 931 9 28,123 670 220,558 278,972 790,610 137 Haiti 20,000 537 13,750 5,713 1,731 46 99,119 8,581 11,550,903 138 French Polynesia 19,494 147 18,989 358 3 68,970 520 26,355 93,245 282,644 139 Mayotte 19,474 174 2,964 16,336 69,594 622 176,919 632,258 279,821 140 Seychelles 18,062 90 17,324 648 182,448 909 21,504 217,217 98,998 141 Guadeloupe 17,779 238 2,250 15,291 23 44,426 595 243,650 608,825 400,197 142 Papua New Guinea 17,655 192 17,257 206 7 1,934 21 143,990 15,775 9,127,648 143 Martinique 15,612 99 104 15,409 1 41,637 264 224,685 599,234 374,954 144 Taiwan 15,599 787 13,916 896 654 33 3,570,407 149,622 23,862,885 145 Somalia 15,294 798 7,388 7,108 935 49 167,465 10,233 16,364,745 146 Togo 15,292 148 14,191 953 1,802 17 397,868 46,889 8,485,284 147 Tajikistan 14,761 119 14,245 397 1,512 12 9,765,756 148 Andorra 14,586 127 14,113 346 188,457 1,641 193,595 2,501,324 77,397 149 Mali 14,551 531 13,930 90 697 25 339,775 16,280 20,870,962 150 Bahamas 14,252 284 12,298 1,670 10 35,876 715 117,102 294,776 397,257 151 Belize 13,983 333 13,255 395 2 34,498 822 180,100 444,338 405,322 152 Burkina Faso 13,556 169 13,359 28 630 8 202,512 9,414 21,512,874 153 Curaçao 13,378 126 12,610 642 4 81,172 765 173,473 1,052,564 164,810 154 Congo 13,156 177 11,759 1,220 2,323 31 158,304 27,956 5,662,638 155 Lesotho 12,880 363 6,621 5,896 5,962 168 130,765 60,528 2,160,393 156 Hong Kong 11,980 212 11,707 +2 61 1,584 28 21,390,075 2,828,641 7,561,962 157 Djibouti 11,640 155 11,477 8 11,601 154 189,143 188,516 1,003,328 158 Aruba 11,460 109 11,099 252 14 106,852 1,016 177,885 1,658,586 107,251 159 South Sudan 11,014 118 10,514 382 972 10 174,045 15,356 11,333,825 160 Timor-Leste 10,387 26 9,707 654 7,721 19 95,046 70,655 1,345,207 161 Nicaragua 9,470 195 4,225 5,050 1,412 29 6,708,690 162 Channel Islands 8,926 86 5,831 3,009 50,839 490 703,226 4,005,274 175,575 163 Equatorial Guinea 8,880 123 8,637 120 1 6,116 85 171,690 118,249 1,451,940 164 Benin 8,324 107 8,125 92 5 668 9 604,310 48,496 12,461,015 165 Iceland 7,428 30 6,668 730 2 21,618 87 840,774 2,446,885 343,610 166 Gambia 7,333 208 6,205 920 3 2,946 84 91,290 36,679 2,488,863 167 CAR 7,148 98 6,859 191 2 1,453 20 54,814 11,143 4,919,295 168 Yemen 7,022 1,374 4,168 1,480 23 230 45 142,488 4,668 30,525,522 169 Burundi 6,573 8 773 5,792 536 0.7 345,742 28,184 12,267,205 170 Eritrea 6,517 33 6,348 136 1,811 9 23,693 6,584 3,598,794 171 Sierra Leone 6,247 119 4,238 1,890 767 15 160,358 19,676 8,149,808 172 Niger 5,600 195 5,300 105 2 223 8 127,687 5,080 25,136,532 173 Saint Lucia 5,529 88 5,343 98 29,964 477 59,211 320,885 184,524 174 Laos 5,434 +280 6 +1 2,503 +61 2,925 735 0.8 305,013 41,284 7,388,194 175 Liberia 5,396 148 2,715 2,533 2 1,041 29 128,246 24,738 5,184,230 176 San Marino 5,130 90 5,005 35 150,851 2,647 70,326 2,067,986 34,007 177 Chad 4,971 174 4,782 15 294 10 130,518 7,711 16,926,990 178 Gibraltar 4,857 94 4,403 360 12 144,210 2,791 305,247 9,063,153 33,680 179 Barbados 4,359 48 4,146 165 15,149 167 212,640 738,972 287,751 180 Guinea-Bissau 4,281 74 3,830 377 4 2,122 37 79,600 39,454 2,017,516 181 Isle of Man 4,274 29 2,225 2,020 1 49,980 339 83,753 979,407 85,514 182 Comoros 4,024 147 3,864 13 4,525 165 889,332 183 Mauritius 3,785 19 1,854 1,912 2,971 15 358,675 281,529 1,274,026 184 Liechtenstein 3,080 59 3,002 19 2 80,533 1,543 49,126 1,284,508 38,245 185 New Zealand 2,864 +1 26 2,795 +12 43 573 5 2,454,303 490,655 5,002,100 186 Monaco 2,814 33 2,652 129 3 71,170 835 54,960 1,390,020 39,539 187 Sint Maarten 2,729 34 2,638 57 2 62,886 783 35,043 807,517 43,396 188 Bermuda 2,538 33 2,488 17 40,914 532 369,070 5,949,671 62,032 189 Bhutan 2,500 2 2,275 223 3,202 3 798,573 1,022,920 780,680 190 Saint Martin 2,481 38 1,399 1,044 7 63,019 965 43,501 1,104,956 39,369 191 Turks and Caicos 2,466 18 2,425 23 62,786 458 94,789 2,413,408 39,276 192 Sao Tome and Principe 2,424 37 2,348 39 10,846 166 14,270 63,849 223,497 193 British Virgin Islands 2,389 25 1,255 1,109 27 78,467 821 67,348 2,212,048 30,446 194 St. Vincent Grenadines 2,280 12 2,202 66 2 20,482 108 59,641 535,776 111,317 195 Caribbean Netherlands 1,697 17 1,661 19 64,079 642 12,584 475,173 26,483 196 Antigua and Barbuda 1,288 43 1,229 16 3 13,037 435 17,147 173,561 98,795 197 St. Barth 1,005 1 462 542 101,423 101 26,385 2,662,731 9,909 198 Faeroe Islands 979 1 913 65 19,955 20 363,722 7,413,669 49,061 199 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 200 Cayman Islands 640 2 623 15 9,617 30 115,529 1,736,077 66,546 201 Saint Kitts and Nevis 578 3 531 44 1 10,783 56 25,697 479,413 53,601 202 Tanzania 509 21 183 305 7 8 0.3 61,543,273 203 Wallis and Futuna 445 7 438 0 40,352 635 20,508 1,859,630 11,028 204 Brunei 333 3 270 60 753 7 150,942 341,534 441,953 205 Dominica 209 196 13 2,896 20,743 287,391 72,177 206 Grenada 164 1 161 2 1,450 9 43,173 381,792 113,080 207 New Caledonia 133 58 75 461 38,218 132,504 288,429 208 Anguilla 113 111 2 7,461 31,656 2,090,057 15,146 209 Greenland 92 61 31 1,618 39,672 697,530 56,875 210 Falkland Islands 63 63 0 17,559 7,307 2,036,511 3,588 211 Macao 59 53 6 90 4,671 7,090 658,780 212 Saint Pierre Miquelon 28 26 2 4,858 6,128 1,063,151 5,764 213 Vatican City 27 27 0 33,624 803 214 Montserrat 21 1 19 1 4,204 200 1,408 281,882 4,995 215 Solomon Islands 20 20 0 28 4,500 6,385 704,811 216 Western Sahara 10 1 8 1 16 2 612,969 217 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 218 Vanuatu 4 1 3 0 13 3 23,000 73,066 314,786 219 Marshall Islands 4 4 0 67 59,617 220 Samoa 3 3 0 15 199,823 221 Saint Helena 2 2 0 328 6,096 222 Micronesia 1 1 0 9 116,310 Total: 196,033,360 +91,222 4,194,208 +1,838 177,717,747 +82,222 14,121,405 85,926 25,149.3 538.1 Highlighted in green = all cases have recovered from the infection Highlighted in grey = all cases have had an outcome (there are no active Latest News July 28 (GMT) Updates

138 new cases and 3 new deaths in Poland [ source ] 4,478 new cases and 84 new deaths in the Philippines [ source ] 22,420 new cases and 798 new deaths in Russia [ source ] 82 new cases in Slovakia [ source ] 78 new cases and 2 new deaths in Latvia [ source ] 173 new cases in Estonia [ source ] 280 new cases in Armenia [ source ] 337 new cases in Lithuania [ source ] 252 new cases in Czechia [ source ] 3,141 new cases and 20 new deaths in Georgia [ source ] 74 new cases and 4 new deaths in Hungary [ source ] 280 new cases and 10 new deaths in El Salvador [ source ]

