Homes, hospital evacuated as fire rages near southern Turkey town

Entornointeligente.com / Wildfire fanned by strong winds rages through a forest area near coastal province Antalya’s Manavgat town, officials say, forcing evacuations in four neighbourhoods. Ground support teams respond to the fire in Antalya’s Manavgat district in Turkey’s southern city of Antalya on July 28, 2021. (AA) Authorities have evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.

Residents of four neighbourhoods in the town were told to move out of the fire's path as firefighters worked to control the blaze, Manavgat Mayor Muhittin Bocek said on Wednesday.

Patients transferred

Patients at a state hospital in Manavgat were being transferred to another hospital as a precaution, broadcaster NTV reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some forest fires have been blamed on arson.

