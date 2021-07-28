Opening Wednesday

Entornointeligente.com / Great White Danger on the high seas A pleasure trip to a remote island turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane is destroyed and they are stranded on a raft miles from shore, in shark-infested waters.

Inspired by true events, Great White taps into the primordial fear of the deep, and the threat of the ocean’s most menacing predator.

Great White is directed by Martin Wilson, written by Michael Boughen and stars Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi and Tim Kano.

