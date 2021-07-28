28 julio, 2021

COVID-19 update of Tuesday, July 27, 2021

5 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com /  

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES Confirmed Cases 181 52,322   SEX CLASSIFICATION       Females 107 29,291   Males 74 23,028   Under Investigation 0 3   AGE RANGE 3 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years   PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES       Clarendon 7 2,782   Hanover 2 1,489   KSA 52 14,383   Manchester 17 3,169   Portland 0 1,603   St. Ann 9 3,527   St. Catherine 41 10,173   St. Elizabeth 10 2,191   St. James 15 5,072   St. Mary 3 1,690   St. Thomas 7 2,015   Trelawny 2 1,738    

Westmoreland 16 2,490   COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

  Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today

  135 30 16 181 Cumulative POSITIVES

  47,395 2,291 2,636 52,322 NEGATIVE Today

  690 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,889 2,579 Cumulative NEGATIVES

  285,484 152,054 437,538 TOTAL TESTS TODAY

  825 30 1,905 2,760 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

  332,879 2,291 154,690 489,860 Positivity Rate

  19.3%     DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS       Deaths 3 1,182 â” 67-year-old male from KSA.

 

â” 55-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

â” 65-year-old male from KSA.  

Coincidental Deaths 0 163   Deaths under investigation 1  104   RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES        

Recovered 19 46,911    

Active Cases 181   3,871   QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT       Number in Facility Quarantine 14     Number in Home Quarantine 46,947      

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

        Number Hospitalised 141      

Patients Moderately Ill 33      

Patients Critically Ill 23     TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES       Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,735   Imported 1 1,007   Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,663   Under Investigation 180 45,681   Workplace Cluster 0 236    

 

 

Advertisements
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Smart Reputation
Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation