COVID-19 update of Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL

NOTES Confirmed Cases 181 52,322 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 107 29,291 Males 74 23,028 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 3 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 7 2,782 Hanover 2 1,489 KSA 52 14,383 Manchester 17 3,169 Portland 0 1,603 St. Ann 9 3,527 St. Catherine 41 10,173 St. Elizabeth 10 2,191 St. James 15 5,072 St. Mary 3 1,690 St. Thomas 7 2,015 Trelawny 2 1,738

Westmoreland 16 2,490 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today

135 30 16 181 Cumulative POSITIVES

47,395 2,291 2,636 52,322 NEGATIVE Today

690 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,889 2,579 Cumulative NEGATIVES

285,484 152,054 437,538 TOTAL TESTS TODAY

825 30 1,905 2,760 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

332,879 2,291 154,690 489,860 Positivity Rate

19.3% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 3 1,182 â” 67-year-old male from KSA.

â” 55-year-old female from St. Catherine.

â” 65-year-old male from KSA.

Coincidental Deaths 0 163 Deaths under investigation 1 104 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

Recovered 19 46,911

Active Cases 181 3,871 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 14 Number in Home Quarantine 46,947

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

Number Hospitalised 141

Patients Moderately Ill 33

Patients Critically Ill 23 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,735 Imported 1 1,007 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,663 Under Investigation 180 45,681 Workplace Cluster 0 236

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com