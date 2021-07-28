Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence Seeking To Be Tried Separately In CMU Corruption Case

Entornointeligente.com / Defence attorney, Ernie Smith, says he will be writing to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking to have his client, Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence tried separately in the CMU/Education Ministry corruption matter. Mrs Lawrence, Caribbean Maritime University President Professor Fritz Pinnock, former Education Minister, Ruel Reid, his wife Sharon and their daughter Sharelle are are facing fraud and corruption charges. Mr. Smith stated his intention when the matter was called up in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday morning. He said there is no end in sight to the court matter and Mrs Lawrence is interested in moving on with her life. He also indicated that the Jamaica Labour Party councillor, who represents the Brown’s Town division, intends to seek re-election in the next Local Government polls. Bail for Mrs Brown Lawrence and her co-accused was extended on Tuesday. They are scheduled to return to court on November 1.

