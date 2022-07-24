28-y-o 'Devil' charged in million-dollar Clarendon robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

A 28-year-old mechanic who allegedly posed as cop in an alleged million-dollar robbery in Shearer’s Height’s in Clarendon earlier this month has been charged.

Steven ‘Devil’ Rhoden from Red Pond district in Fraser’s Content, St Catherine has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravation and kidnapping.

The incident happened on July 12.

About 1:30 p.m., Rhoden and another man posing as police officers, reportedly held up and robbed the complainant of a Toyota Wish motorcar valued about 1.3 million, a cellular phone and cash amounting to $37,000 and US$190, a police statement says.

Rhoden and his accomplice reportedly forced the man into a Toyota Prado motor vehicle and left with him against his will.

