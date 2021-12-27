US Coast Guard repatriates 39

Entornointeligente.com / (CMC): The United States Coast Guard says the crew of the cutter Raymond Evan repatriated 39 Cubans to Cuba on Friday following four interdictions due to “safety of life at sea concerns” off the Florida Keys.

The US Coast Guard said the cutter Mohawk’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel on Sunday at about 7:15 a.m. (local time) about 10 miles off Stock Island, Florida.

It also said that the cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel Monday at about 8:25 a.m., about nine miles off Key West.

