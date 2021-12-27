Report finds US politicizes human rights

Entornointeligente.com / An American flag flies outside of the US Capitol dome in Washington, US, Jan 15, 2020. [Photo/Agencies] A report published on Monday revealed that the United States has brazenly resorted to the politicization of human rights to maintain its political interests and global hegemony.

Released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the report said that the behavior of the US has seriously eroded the foundation that underlies global human rights governance, gravely threatened the international development of human rights, and led to outrageously destructive consequences.

The country employed such means as adopting selective and double standards and unilateral coercion, said the report.

It looked at the historical process of US politicization of human rights as well as its deep-rooted reasons and manifestations.

The historical trajectory of the US attitude toward human rights indicates that it has always viewed human rights as a tool for political struggle, both when it snubbed and rejected the subject in the early stage and when it later wielded the baton of human rights, said the report.

“Its attitude hinges on to what extent human rights can serve its political strategy,” the report said.

The disastrous consequences of US politicization of human rights have made people realize, ever more deeply, that the non-politicization of human rights is the foundation and precondition for smooth global governance of human rights and that preventing and curbing the politicization of human rights is an important guarantee for promoting the sound development of human rights internationally, the report said.

Xinhua

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

