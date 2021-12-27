New on flairja.com: Mellisa Bailey stops traffic

Entornointeligente.com / Mellisa Bailey is our December 27 cover star. The sales manager at MINI Jamaica stands out with her cool, sexy and sporty style, which she incorporates into her day-to-day looks as she aims to dress for success. Bailey’s style is true-to-self, and she always represents for her brand. “Owners of our vehicles are eclectic, creative, and think outside of the box, and that’s my style. It doesn’t fall into a regular three-piece suit or crisp white shirts,” she told Flair in a new edition of Stylin’ With .

With the new year approaching, some people are considering working on their spirituality or strengthening their relationship with God. For Pastor Sara Cowan-Conner, cultivating a relationship with God has different routes, rooted in understanding God and His love. “One of the best statements, I think, in the Bible is when He told Moses ‘I am that I am’ ,” said Cowan-Conner. “For me, that means ‘I am your safe place, and no matter what you do or don’t do, it does not alter, increase, or decrease my affection and love for you. My love is because it is; you can’t undo it if you tried.’” With this in mind, the Christian counsellor shares some considerations for people seeking God consciousness.

In the first edition of Nail File , we speak to Pressed by Kellz’s Kelleshia Kinlocke. Pressed by Kellz is Kinlocke’s pandemic baby, conceived right after graduating from the University of Technology in 2020. Her labour of love made its official debut in February of this year and has already become a booming business. Handmade with quality gel material, her press-on nail creations are 100 per cent reusable and customisable art. And if applied correctly, she says the work of art can last more than two weeks on your hands.

There’s more to life than clocking in and out of work, and Doreen Scarlett is proving it. The 31-year-old has spent the past four years as an accountant by weekday and dryland tourist on weekends, visiting more than 40 hidden gems and picturesque spots, primarily via public transportation. It all started four years ago when she and a friend visited a few attractions, one of which was the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston.

As a skincare enthusiast, Moniqué King has always enjoyed her moisturising rituals, but there always seemed to be an uncomfortable compromise. “No matter what product I used, I’d always feel hot,” King told Flair . As a marketing professional, she sought solutions to the problem through extensive research and trial and error, which ultimately resulted in her own skincare brand, Bodi Blendz, which uses shea butter as the key ingredient.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com