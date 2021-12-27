Gov't postpones reopening of air and sea ports

Entornointeligente.com / BELMOPAN (CMC): The Belize government has postponed the January 1 reopening of borders at its air and sea ports.

A government statement said that based on the formal recommendations of the COVID-19 advisory committee, it has agreed that the opening of the land borders and sea ports have been postponed to February 2022.

“The delay in opening will allow for the health system to better prepare for the emergence of the Omicron variant as well as to prepare for the education system’s return to hybrid learning on 10th January 2022,” the statement said.

