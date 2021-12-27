CDB commits to supporting priority reforms in The Bahamas

Entornointeligente.com / NASSAU (CMC):

President of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon, has pledged to continue supporting priority reforms to advance holistic development in The Bahamas with infrastructure, education and digital transformation among the areas for immediate attention.

Leon, on his first official trip to the island, discussed several high priority policy issues with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Financial Secretary Simon Wilson.

A CDB statement issued following the talks said that areas identified for support and collaboration include infrastructure, renewable energy, education, health, water, digitalisation, and transportation. It said Leon also took the opportunity to discuss ways to boost private-sector involvement in key development initiatives in the archipelago.

“This timely visit of our delegation to The Bahamas provides the opportunity to solidify our long-standing relationship and determine how the CDB can best support the Government’s ongoing reform efforts to enhance the economic, social and environmental resilience of The Bahamas. We also got a first-hand account from senior officials of the solid progress and impact that ongoing CDB-financed projects are having in various communities,” he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

