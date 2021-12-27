A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 75.98 +2.19 +2.97% Brent Crude • 10 mins 78.88 +2.74 +3.60% Natural Gas • 10 mins 4.065 +0.334 +8.95% Heating Oil • 18 mins 2.359 +0.028 +1.19% Gasoline • 18 mins 2.237 +0.031 +1.39% Louisiana Light • 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99% Bonny Light • 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62% Opec Basket • 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00% Mars US • 21 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07% Gasoline • 18 mins 2.237 +0.031 +1.39% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 4 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91% Murban • 4 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00% Iran Heavy • 4 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43% Basra Light • 28 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 4 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49% Bonny Light • 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 4 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62% Girassol • 4 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77% Opec Basket • 8 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 14 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71% Western Canadian Select • 15 hours 57.79 +1.03 +1.81% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 72.79 +1.03 +1.44% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 74.19 +1.03 +1.41% Sweet Crude • 15 hours 69.19 +1.03 +1.51% Peace Sour • 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 15 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65% Light Sour Blend • 15 hours 68.99 +1.03 +1.52% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours 69.64 +1.03 +1.50% Central Alberta • 15 hours 64.29 +1.03 +1.63% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 6 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74% Giddings • 7 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82% ANS West Coast • 8 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88% West Texas Sour • 7 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40% Eagle Ford • 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 7 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38% Oklahoma Sweet • 7 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74% Kansas Common • 6 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86% Buena Vista • 6 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030 3 hours Japan To Sell Crude Oil From State Reserves In February 5 hours Iran Wants Sanctions Lifted on Oil Exports In Nuclear Talks 6 hours Russia’s Extra Gas Flows To Europe Remain Low For A Week 3 days Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis 4 days Fire Injures Four At Exxon Refinery 5 days India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction 5 days Libya’s Election Chaos Threatens Oil Production And Exports 6 days Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw 6 days New Oil And Gas Projects In UK Need To Pass Net-Zero Test 6 days CNOOC To Take First LNG Cargo From U.S. Exporter 7 days Libya Declares Force Majeure On Crude Oil Exports 7 days Russia Reluctant To Boost Gas Flows As Cold Snap Hits Europe 7 days India Launches Biggest Its Biggest Ever Oil Tender 10 days Lukoil: Here’s How Oil Could Hit $380 Per Barrel In 2050 10 days Russian Lawmaker: Nord Stream 2 Could Become Operational Next Month 10 days France Closes Two Nuclear Plants After Finding Cracks In The Infrastructure 10 days Chinese Teapot Refineries Ramp Up Oil Imports From Iran 10 days Big Oil Bids For Brazilian Oil Blocks 11 days Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand 11 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall Ahead Of Christmas 11 days Texas Weighs Electricity Market Reforms To Avoid Blackouts 11 days Europe’s Energy Crisis Just Got Worse 11 days Tesla Looks To Silence Critics In China 11 days Germany Pushes Back Nord Stream 2 Decision To July 11 days Warren Wants Big Oil Executive Pay Investigated 12 days The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation 12 days Oil And Gas Industry To Spend $15 Billion On A Tech Transformation 12 days Moody’s: Higher Costs Could Cap Oil Company Earnings 12 days The UK Is Slashing EV Grants Once Again 12 days China’s Oil Imports Are Set To Slow In Q1 12 days Gazprom’s Export Growth Slows As Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens 12 days The EU Unveils A New Plan To Curb Methane Emissions 12 days New York City Considers Banning Gas From New Buildings 13 days Mixed API Inventory Data Has Little Impact On Oil Prices 13 days The U.S. Faces ‘Solar Coaster’ Amid Challenges And Opportunities 13 days Mexico May Give Pemex Yet Another Tax Break 13 days UK Company Looks To Build Europe’s Largest Battery 13 days Europe Plans To Ditch Long-Term Natural Gas Deals 13 days Norway’s $1.4 Trillion Oil Fund Is Divesting Fast 3 minutes China’s aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty. 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks? 12 minutes NordStream2 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom 23 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa 9 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP’s War on America 2 days “Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket” by City A.M. 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness – new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies 4 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Find us on:

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future Two and a half yearsâ¦

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest The White House has finallyâ¦

Southeast Asia’s Oil And Gas Output May Never Recover To Pre-COVID Levels COVID-19 has accelerated the declineâ¦

Home Energy Crude Oil Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content A Look At Big Oil’s Spending Plans For 2022 By Tsvetana Paraskova – Dec 27, 2021, 4:00 PM CST Mounting uncertainty about the energy transition keeps oil and gas companies from spending more Strategic choices in investment in clean energy solutions, responding to the pressure to decarbonize, and portfolio repositioning will be next year’s key themes for all oil and gas companies WoodMackenzie: Companies will allocate more capital to upstream decarbonisation Join Our Community The global upstream sector is set for a rebound next year, when overall investment in exploration and production is expected to exceed $400 billion for the first time in three years. Yet, despite record high cash flows and oil at over $70 a barrel, reinvestment rates will stay at near record low levels in 2022, as companies will maintain discipline in spending and pay more attention to climate and shareholder pressure to decarbonize operations, Wood Mackenzie said in its Global Upstream Outlook 2022 report.

After a year of recovery in 2021, following the crash and crisis of 2020, the oil and gas industry is generating record or near record cash flows these days.

Capital Discipline Prevails

However, cash flows are being allocated to higher shareholder payouts in the form of share buybacks and raised dividends instead of significant increases in drilling activity. It’s nothing new for Big Oil to use high cash flows to repurchase shares and boost dividends. This year has shown that the U.S. shale patch has also pivoted to returns for investors and has abandoned the relentless drilling and investing all the cash flows (and even borrowing to invest) in new wells.

Shale-focused U.S. producers, as well as international majors and national oil companies (NOCs), continue to be careful with upstream spending, even if oil prices have held above $70 per barrel for most of the past six months.

According to Wood Mackenzie, capital discipline will still be a major theme in upstream oil and gas in 2022. Total global upstream investment is set to increase by 9 percent to over $400 billion next year.

This will be the first time that overall upstream spending will have exceeded $400 billion annually for the first time since 2019.

Despite the expected higher investment next year, the global reinvestment rate – calculated as capital investment divided by pre-dividend post-tax operating cash flow – will stay near record lows, according to WoodMac.

Among Big Oil, no one is splurging on investment these days, unlike in the years prior to the 2015 price crash, when companies were spending as if oil would stay at $100 a barrel forever.

Related: Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments

Sure, capex for 2022 is set to be higher at all five majors – ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies – compared to 2021 and 2020, but it’s nowhere near 2014 levels. Capital discipline is still the keyword in all earnings releases and calls, where higher dividends and share buybacks take precedence when it comes to allocating record cash flows.

The five largest international firms are also raising capital spending on low-carbon energy, including the U.S. supermajors who differ from their European competitors in strategy by not being willing to invest in any solar and wind power generation. Instead, Exxon and Chevron plan to focus on renewable fuels and carbon capture and storage (CCS), both to cut their own carbon footprint and to develop in partnership regional CCS hubs in heavily industrialized areas.

Industry Cash Flows Could Reach $1 Trillion In 2022

“At a Brent price of around US$70/bbl, oil and gas cash flows will be at near-record levels. At US$80/bbl, it would soar towards US$1 trillion (on a post-tax, post-capex, pre-financing and dividends basis),” Fraser McKay, Vice President, upstream research, at Wood Mackenzie, says.

Despite record cash flows, the oil and gas sector faces ‘peak uncertainty’ next year amid climate and shareholder pressure, WoodMac says. The industry faces increased pressure to reduce emissions and show investors it could be part of the solution – not the problem – in the global drive toward decarbonization. Related: Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

Although cash flows could hit records next year, “for many stakeholders and even some chief executives, the sector’s risks outweigh its upsides. This tension will define 2022,” according to Wood Mackenzie’s McKay.

Uncertainties Mount

Strategic choices in investment in clean energy solutions, responding to the pressure to decarbonize, and portfolio repositioning will be next year’s key themes for all oil and gas companies—from the supermajors and the NOCs to the U.S. independent oil and gas producers, Tom Ellacott, Senior Vice President, Corporate Research, at Wood Mackenzie, wrote in a recent report with an outlook of what to expect in 2022.

“Companies will allocate more capital to upstream decarbonisation. Value accretive solutions, which increase product sales, will continue to lead the way, but CCS projects will gain momentum and attract new participants,” Wood Mackenzie’s McKay said in WoodMac’s Global Upstream Outlook 2022.

The energy research firm expects operators to sanction in 2022 more than 40 projects over 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) each, with low-breakeven, low-carbon deepwater projects dominating greenfield final investment decisions (FIDs).

The upstream oil and gas industry is set for a rebound next year, but overall investment of $400 billion will still lag the needed around $540 billion to stave off a supply shortage within a few years’ time. In addition, the pressure to decarbonize would also shape the industry’s future investment choices, both in 2022 and in the long run.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate Waste Disposal Back In The Spotlight As America Ramps Up Nuclear Sector Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com