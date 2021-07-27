Top Haiti Security Chief Arrested Over Moise Assassination

Entornointeligente.com / Colombia’s Police Major General Jorge Luis Vargas speaks during a press conference were the high rank military and police members Major General of the Colombian Army, Luis Fernando Navarro, Major General of the Army Eduardo Zapateiro, Major General of Police Jorge Luis Vargas and Colombia’s minister of Defense, Diego Molano give new information on Colombians involved in the murder of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise. In Bogota, Colombia on July 12, 2021. (Photo by Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto) Authorities in Haiti arrested a top official who served as general security coordinator when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, his attorney told The Associated Press on Monday. Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack at Moïseâs private home.

Civilâs attorney, Reynold Georges, called his clientâs arrest politically motivated. It wasnât immediately clear if Civil had been charged with anything.

The arrest comes as more than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haitiâs most notorious gang leaders to commemorate Moïse. The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9,” a federation of nine gangs that officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months.

“Everyone needs to wait on my order before we respond to the killing of Jovenel Moïse,” said Cherizier, who goes by the name of “Barbecue” and whom police say is behind several

He was wearing a white suit and black tie as he spoke to the crowd at the seaside slum of La Saline in the capital of Port-au-Prince. A nearby truck played music as Cherizier knelt down before a large portrait of Moïse and began to light candles.

“No justice, no peace!” he said.

Earlier, the crowd sang as they made a circle around a bonfire and threw salt into it as part of a ceremony to honor Moïse. Many had their faces covered so as not to be identified.

Moïse was shot several times during a July 7 attack in which his wife was seriously injured. At least 26 people have been arrested, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. Police are still looking for various suspects, including a former rebel leader and an ex-Haitian senator. On Monday, they identified another suspect: Haiti Superior Court Judge Windelle Coq Thelot.

(AP)

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com