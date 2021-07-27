Olympics: Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz's gold lifts pandemic-weary Filipinos

Entornointeligente.com / MANILA – Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz brought much-needed relief to her pandemic-weary nation on Monday (July 16), after ending her nation’s 97-year quest for its first-ever Olympic gold medal.

She won the 55kg category of women’s weightlifting, setting an Olympic record with her combined weight total of 224kg across two successful lifts.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

